"Running away from competition?" "They're finally learning" - Fans react after Tony Khan reportedly makes major long-term change to AEW due to WWE

Tony Khan is reportedly making a major long-term shift due to WWE, and fans have now reacted to this change. AEW has undergone many changes over the years. One of the biggest changes occurred during a recent episode of Collision, where the show was spread across Saturday and Sunday due to scheduling conflicts on TNT and HBO MAX.

However, AEW Plus subscribers on Triller TV had to wait until Sunday at 11 PM EST to watch the two-hour show. It was reported that this change was a massive success for the promotion, and it looks like they will be making this more prominent.

Wrestling Observer Radio recently noted that AEW is monitoring when Collision faces off against WWE on Saturdays and may move its show. The upcoming episode of Collision, originally set to take place during WrestleMania Night One, has now been moved to April 17 to avoid clashing with the Stamford-based promotion. It is also reported that Warner Bros. Discovery does not want to go against another wrestling show on NBC.

Since this report broke out, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the matter. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Konnan wants Tony Khan to give up creative control

When AEW first launched in 2019, Tony Khan was hailed for being a good booker and providing an alternative to WWE. However, as the years passed, the promotion's dwindling viewership garnered him a lot of criticism from fans and critics.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan wants Tony to give up creative control of AEW to someone more experienced than him.

"The biggest thing that you can do to turn that place around, either, one: get Tony out of creative and get somebody run the thing, or get some guys around you that [sic] are smarter than you; that know what they're doing; that have been in the business; that have had success. Him trying to get all the credit, and he's kind of a megalomaniac!" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will ever give up creative control of AEW.

