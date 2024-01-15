RVD reacts to Mandy Rose recently reuniting with WWE Superstars

Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently reacted to former star Mandy Rose's pictures of being reunited with former WWE Superstars.

The former NXT Women's Champion was released from the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022. Before her release, Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez.

The God's Greatest Creation took to Instagram and posted pictures with her former colleagues Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan, among others. She stated that they were having a "girls weekend."

"Girls weekend celebrating @sonyadevillewwe & @fit_tonicassano 💒 💍@yaonlylivvonce @briana_c21" Mandy Rose shared.

Rob Van Dam reacted to the post with some fire emojis.

" 🔥🔥," RVD reacted.

Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut in August 2023 on an episode of Dynamite. He unsuccessfully challenged FTW Champion Jack Perry and later teamed up with HOOK. He has yet to appear in the promotion since then.

RVD reveals why he isn't signed to WWE anymore

Rob Van Dam is a former WWE Superstar who worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2007. The high-flying star again returned to the promotion following his TNA run in 2013.

While speaking with Party with Marty's podcast, Van Dam revealed the reason he hasn't signed with the Stamford-based promotion. The multi-time champion stated that he hasn't been in conversation with Triple H.

“No… I never really talk to Hunter. If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I’m assuming that’s a big reason why I’m not there… Everyone can see I’m still in f*cking better shape than ever. I can work with a motherf*cker. If you ask me why I’m not there, I’d probably say relationships with the office but I don’t know,” RVD said.

The 53-year-old last appeared on the October 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with HOOK to defeat the Dark Order.

