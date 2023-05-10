"S*xy lady" - AEW talent has a naughty reaction to former WWE Superstar Lana's NSFW photos

An AEW star has reacted to former WWE Superstar Lana's rather explicit post she recently put up on her Instagram page.

Lana, now known as CJ Perry, was let go from her WWE contract in June 2021 after spending eight years with the company and has since become successful on social media.

Besides posting content to her OnlyFans page, Perry also regularly posts her less explicit photoshoot pictures to her Instagram page. Her most recent collection of pictures was taken in Puerto Rico, where AEW talent Steph De Lander let Lana commented on the post.

"Sexy lady" said @stephdelander

Steph has appeared for both AEW and ROH in the past, as well as wrestling for WWE on the NXT brand between 2021 and 2022 under the name Persia Pirotta, that was until she was also released in April 2022.

When will Lana's husband Miro return to AEW?

There has been a constant rumor that CJ Perry will end up joining All Elite Wrestling at some point due to the fact that her husband, former WWE star Rusev has been working there since 2020.

Miro joined AEW after being released from Stamford during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since gone on to win the TNT Championship. However, he hasn't been used much in recent months. In fact, since the beginning of 2022, Miro has only wrestled four matches for Tony Khan's promotion.

According to recent editions of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miro is perfectly healthy and ready to work, but there have been no plans to bring him back.

Miro's last match for the company came in September 2022 at the All Out pay-per-view, but with a potential soft brand split coming, perhaps "The Redeemer" can finally make his return to the company.

