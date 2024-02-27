Sammy Guevara spotted with WWE legend outside AEW

Sammy Guevara was seen with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during a recent signing outside AEW.

Foley is one of the best hardcore wrestlers WWE had during the Attitude Era. His gimmicks like Cactus Jack and Mankind received great recognition from the audience.

Recently, the Spanish God shared the events he attended the past week. He also shared some pictures that featured WWE legend Mick Foley. The photo also had Britt Baker and his wife, Tay Melo, in it.

"This past week was very crazy! Flew to tv Wednesday morning flew back to Orlando to meet Tay at the airport to take a flight to Pensacola Florida for a signing. AEW needed me Saturday so I changed plans and flew to Collision and had a CRAZY match then flew back to Pensacola for the final day of the signing and finally flew home at night," Sammy shared.

In his last match, the Spanish God lost to Powerhouse Hobbs in a brutal no-disqualifications match on Collision.

RVD blames Sammy Guevara for Jeff Hardy's broken nose

Sammy accidentally injured Jeff Hady's nose during their match on a recent Rampage taping.

Speaking on 1 of A Kind, RVD held the Spanish God accountable for the botch that occurred while delivering 450 Splash.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said.

As of now, Sammy Guevara hasn't been booked on the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

