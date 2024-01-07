Samoa Joe becoming AEW World Champion gets an honest reaction from legend: "The way he works in the ring is scary at times" (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has been the talk of the town after winning the world title. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter had some positive comments about The Samoan Submission Machine recently after the win.

Samoa Joe successfully ended the longest AEW World Title reign in history, that of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, at the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View. Joe locked MJF in the Coquina Clutch submission hold that resulted in Max passing out to gain the victory.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that MJF will be out of action for a while. The veteran also gave his thoughts on Samoa Joe and praised the former WWE star:

"Well, he's injured, so he's gonna be out for a while, he's trying to heal up. Number two, I thoroughly like the choice of Samoa Joe. He's an older hand, but he still has that youth in him and he's got that believability factor that when you see Samoa Joe, it's like the old-school bad guy that you were afraid of. You don't even want to go over to the guy to meet him in a light alley so to say. He's very intimidating-looking, and the way he works in the ring is scary at times. He's a real bad**s, so a great choice." [1:24 - 2:12]

Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on Samoa Joe's AEW World Title win

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently commented on Samoa Joe, who successfully defeated MJF to become the AEW World Champion at the Worlds End PPV.

The Olympic gold medalist has had his fair share of battles with The Samoan Submission Machine during their time together in TNA. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion praised Samoa Joe and noted how Joe won the big one in AEW, unlike WWE where he challenged for the world title numerous times, but the company never pulled the trigger.

“Congrats, Samoa Joe. He didn't get it in WWE, but he got it in AEW [being booked to win the world title], and I'm really proud of him because that guy is so talented. He is one of the greatest big men I've ever wrestled in my life," Angle said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Samoa Joe's fans are eagerly awaiting his next move after winning the gold, and knowing his deal with 'The Devil,' wondering what comes next.

What is your favorite match of Samoa Joe in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the H1, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.