Samoa Joe breaks silence on John Cena retiring from WWE

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 00:23 GMT
John Cena &amp; Samoa Joe worked together in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena has almost approached the finish line of his storied WWE career. With only four dates left on his retirement tour, current AEW star and his former co-worker, Samoa Joe, broke the silence on The Champ hanging up his boots for good.

The Never Seen 17 recently competed against his decorated rival, AJ Styles, at the 2025 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Both men delivered one of the most stellar in-ring showdowns in WWE history. Moreover, much like Cena, Styles also announced that 2026 will be his final year as an active wrestler.

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on CBS Sports, Joe had huge praise for both AJ Styles and John Cena's legacies. He believed that both have a made a huge impact with their respective careers that they could look back at and feel proud and was happy to see them enter this phase of their lives in a healthy manner.

"AJ is one of the few wrestlers who changed the face of wrestling. He’s definitely the prototype of an ideal wrestler and expanded that category. Much like John, both had fantastic careers. I know for many fans it’s sad to see them go, and I can obviously see why. They’ve been such a big part of the industry for so long. They really have careers they can kick back their feet and look at with tremendous pride and satisfaction. I’m always happy to see people enter that phase of their life in a healthy manner with great future prospects of other things on the horizon."- H/T WrestlePurists
Samoa Joe gave his take on John Cena vs AJ Styles' last match in WWE

In the same interview, Samoa Joe also spoke about the last showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, where Styles paid tribute to him with his finisher, the Coquina Clutch. He called it incredibly cool and was happy to be a part of their historic match.

"It’s incredibly cool. Both those men are people I have unyielding respect for. I’m so happy to see they’ve enjoyed the successes they have had in their life. It was wonderful to be thought of in their big moment."- H/T WrestlePuris

With John Cena gearing up for his final appearances, the end of one of the greatest WWE careers is almost on the horizon, which will surely be an emotional night to witness.

