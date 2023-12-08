"Sandbagging, no selling, just a mess all around" - Jon Moxley and AEW star get criticized by fans for their unprofessional match

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley and his recent opponent faced heavy backlash from fans for some seemingly unprofessional behavior during their match at the Dynamite this past Wednesday.

On the recent episode of Dynamite, former three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley squared off against the LFI member Rush in the Gold League of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. The decent back-and-forth encounter ended with Moxley forcing Rush to pass out with a sleeper hold for the victory.

Mox has now earned nine points in the Gold League with his third consecutive victory. However, the LFI member immediately got up after the match and completely no sold him passing out. The internet wrestling community called out both competitors, as they thought it was unprofessional behavior.

Fans on Twitter heavily criticized Rush for not selling his loss and also assumed he wanted to get fired to go to WWE. Here is what fans had to say about Rush:

Furthermore, the fans also called out the former WWE Champion Jon Moxley for his conduct, asking if Bryan Danielson would punish him for the match.

Rush called out Jon Moxley after his loss on Dynamite

After he was passed out by Jon Moxley during their match on Dynamite, Rush sent a message to Mox calling him out for a no-rules match. Here is the tweet.

"I didnt tap out, the ref didnt even check my arm to see if I was out. You have never beaten me clean, everyone knows id beat your f****** a** in a no rules match. This is becoming personal, and im going to defeat you on tv and prove to the world you cannot handle the BULL !"

Meanwhile, both Mox and Rush have to buckle up for their next matches in the AEW Continental Classic Gold League. How they fare in upcoming bouts remains to be seen.

