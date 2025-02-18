Saraya announces major launch during AEW hiatus

Saraya has announced a major launch amidst her hiatus from AEW, and it looks like it could be a hit among the fans. She will no doubt be excited about this.

The former WWE star has been away from the ring for the last few months, but she's been very active outside the ring. Saraya was in New York last week for the New York Fashion Week, and it looks like she is enjoying her time away from the squared circle.

In the midst of all this, she has taken to Instagram to announce that she now has a brand new website and that there will be new merchandise coming up each month. Posting a video with a black hat, she wrote on her Instagram stories:

“I have a brand new website!!! With LIMITED drops monthly! This is my personal fave on the site along with the “Yallternative” trucker.”

Saraya reveals her love for WWE

Saraya, who has been very active in AEW for the last two years, has recently revealed her love for her former company.

In a recent impromptu interview with TMZ where she revealed that her current contract was expiring in September later this year, she showered praise on WWE. She also said the company was instrumental in making her into what she is today.

“I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW,” she said.

With her being absent for a long time and with no current plans on the horizon, one cannot fault her if she wants to go back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, much will depend on Tony Khan and whether or not he will give his star a new deal. If that happens, then there is a chance that she will continue to stay in AEW.

