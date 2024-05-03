Saraya (fka Paige) reacts to AEW announcing the debut of a surprising star on Dynamite

The former WWE Divas champion, Saraya (fka Paige) sent a heartfelt message for a recent AEW signing ahead of her first match on Dynamite next week.

The surprising star in question is Harley Cameron. Harley signed a full-time contract with AEW last year. She also wrestled multiple matches on Dark in 2022 and 2023 but was yet to make her official debut on All Elite TV. Well, Cameron is set for her first match on Dynamite next week against Mariah May.

Ahead of her first match on AEW's flagship show next week, the former WWE Divas champion, Saraya (fka Paige) also sent a heartfelt message to Harley Cameron for her match. The former All Elite women's world champion has also been out of action since her match on an episode of Rampage in February 2024.

Nonetheless, she appeared on the recent episode of Rampage for a backstage promo alongside Harley. The 31-year-old star took to the 'X' social media platform to share a heartfelt message for friend, Harley Cameron ahead of her first match on Dynamite next week, calling her opponent, Mariah May, 'Simp':

"Me sweet baby angel @itsdanni_ellexo in her first @AEW match against the simp, kick her a** bb 🥹🥰"

Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared her excitement for 2024

Saraya (fka Paige) made her AEW debut in 2022 after she was forced to retire during her time in the WWE due to injury. After a decent run, the 31-year-old star won the All Elite women's world championship at the 'All In 2023' event at Wembley Stadium in London.

However, after losing the title, Saraya has had an underwhelming career. She recently took to the 'X' social media platform to express her excitement for the year 2024.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Divas champion may have appeared on TV recently but is yet to compete in the ring. Only time will tell what the future has in store for Saraya.

