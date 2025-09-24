Saraya (fka Paige) sends a heartfelt message to WWE star AJ Lee

AJ Lee recently made her in-ring return in WWE. Now, Saraya has sent the former Divas Champion a heartfelt message.

A few weeks ago, AJ Lee made the wrestling world go crazy after making an epic return to WWE to back up her husband, CM Punk, in his feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Last Saturday, The Black Widow made her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza with a victory in a mixed tag team match, teaming up with Punk against The Visionary and The Man.

Recently, the former Divas Champion shared a photo on Instagram of her executing a top rope crossbody on Lynch, along with a message that reflected on her journey back to the squared circle.

"A chaotic fairytale so far. I’m proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it. I’m so grateful to Rebecca, Colby, Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world," Lee wrote.

Shortly after, Lee's post received a reply from former AEW and WWE star Saraya (FKA Paige), who responded with a heart emoji.

Check out Saraya's comment below and AJ Lee's post here.

Saraya's comment [Screengrab taken from Instagram]

Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) recently sent a heartfelt message to Renee Paquette

Despite no longer working for AEW, Saraya maintains a strong dynamic with her former colleagues from the Jacksonville-based promotion. This was on display recently when All Elite Wrestling personality Renee Paquette, who was celebrating her 40th birthday, received a heartfelt message from The Anti-Diva.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the erstwhile Paige shared a collage of photos with Renee along with a heartwarming happy birthday message for her.

"Happy birthday to the blondie to my Joan!! Love you sister have an incredible day @reneepaquette."

As of today, Saraya is focusing on ventures outside of pro wrestling. However, rumors have been brewing about a potential return to WWE for The Anti-Diva. Only time will tell if she will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

