Saraya (fka Paige) shared a "very cool moment" with two former WWE Champions before Dynamite this week

AEW star Saraya has had a rough few days, but it seems that has not dampened her spirits.

Despite losing her coveted women’s title to Hikaru Shida on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, the former AEW Women's Champion took to Twitter to post about how she loved seeing Adam 'Edge' Copeland and Bryan Danielson back in the ring again.

She got particularly emotional as she referenced that the three had to retire early in their careers with injuries.

“You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other and I just was like 'holy sh*t. None of us thought we would wrestle again' and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment. @AEW,” she wrote.

She and Copeland then had a brief exchange on Twitter, as you can see below:

Saraya and Adam had to retire with a neck injury during their time in WWE, and Bryan Danielson had to stop fighting for a while because of concussion issues. Despite the setbacks, they have found a way to return, which speaks volumes about their grit.

Saraya was beaten by Hikaru Shida at Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Saraya came into Dynamite yesterday as the AEW Women's World Champion and probably had high hopes of defending her title against Hikaru Shida.

However, that did not happen, as the Japanese star beat her. Shida landed some lusty blows on the former WWE Divas Champion and shook her.

As the action was going on, Ruby Soho tried to get involved, but Toni Storm chased her out of the arena. That allowed Shida to gain the upper hand and hit the Falcon Arrow on her opponent for the win.

