Saraya sends an explicit message after fans misbehave at AEW Dynamite

Saraya had a message for fans who were misbehaving during a live match at AEW Dynamite.

The former AEW Women's World Champion is known for speaking her mind and not being afraid to express herself. Hence, when a couple of fans thought it would be fun to harass women wrestlers, Saraya was having none of it. The incident took place during a match between Harley Cameron and Mariah May where Saraya was at ringside. A couple of fans were harassing the female wrestlers when the former WWE star asked the cameraman to point the camera at them.

Following this incident, Saraya took to social media to send a strong message to those fans.

"F***ing losers."

Saraya on what Tony Khan told her when she joined AEW

Saraya's WWE career ended abruptly due to a neck injury. She was initially told that she would never be able to wrestle again and had pretty much hung up her boots. However, she shocked everyone when she showed up at AEW and was cleared to compete. Since then, there has been no looking back for the former WWE star.

During a recent interview with KTAR News, Saraya revealed what Tony Khan told her when she joined AEW.

“So they told me I'd never wrestle again. That was it. Like I lost all the spinal fluid around my spine. I was done. And then I came to AEW, and Tony was like, ‘Well, let's go get checked out at the doctor and see what the deal is with your neck.’ He was like, 'You don't have to wrestle, but it'd be nice to see where you're at.' I've remained sober for nearly six years, and I don't do anything crazy anymore like I did when I was younger. So, yeah, I went to the doctor. I was completely cleared by a doctor, a non-wrestling related doctor,” Saraya added. [5:33 - 6:13]

Since joining AEW, Saraya has had an impressive run and even won the Women's World Championship. Her future looks bright in Tony Khan's promotion.