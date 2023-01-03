Sasha Banks' future teased at upcoming wrestling event amidst reports of free agency

Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks is the talk of the wrestling world coming into the new year, as no one truly knows what lies ahead in her future. However, a major name in New Japan Pro Wrestling has commented on the possibility of her showing up in their promotion.

Banks infamously walked out of WWE in May 2022 with her tag team partner Naomi, citing frustrations with the creative direction of the women's tag team division.

Since then, there has been speculation over whether or not The Boss will show up in places like AEW, NJPW, or even make a surprise return to WWE.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager PWInsider: Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks as of today has now arrived in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in Tokyo Dome. PWInsider: Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks as of today has now arrived in Japan in advance of the 1/4/23 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in Tokyo Dome. https://t.co/xZ21vMYW2u

With NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event around the corner, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Rocky Romero was asked in an interview with Fightful about The Boss potentially showing up. Here's what he had to say:

"I can neither confirm nor deny at this moment. I cannot. I think, if you really want to know, you need to watch Wrestle Kingdom on NJPWWorld.com and you will get the answer," said Rocky Romero. (H/T Fightful)

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on January 4, 2023, with the event airing live on NJPWWorld.com.

Sasha Banks recently trademarked a new name

Wherever she may show up, it's almost certain that fans won't be seeing Sasha Banks. Instead, fans might be seeing "Mone' Banks," as the former WWE Women's Champion recently trademarked the name.

The trademark was filed for both entertainment and merchandising purposes due to WWE owning the Sasha Banks name. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, there is every possibility that Banks could use her real name (Mercedes Varando) in the wrestling business in the near future.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Confirmed: (Mercedes Varnado) Files To Trademark Mone' Banks" for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Confirmed: (Mercedes Varnado) Files To Trademark Mone' Banks" for entertainment and merchandising purposes. 👇 https://t.co/7mm6fAj1md

Do you think the former WWE Women's Champion will appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes