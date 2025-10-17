“Save us,” “It’s time to strap him up TK”- Fans go berserk as former AEW champion teases return after nearly 7 months

A former AEW World Trios Champion teased his return, and the fans on social media expressed their excitement. The star has not been in action for over six months now.

Amid his lengthy absence from TV, the former AEW World Trios Champion, Jay White recently teased a potential return. The Switchblade wrestled his last match on an episode of Collision in March, where he defeated Kevin Knight. White has been out of action due to an injury for nearly seven months now.

Taking to the X social media platform, Jay White seemingly teased his return to action just ahead of the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view this Saturday. The Switchblade teased his return by asking the following question from the fans:

"Ready?"

Switchblade Jay White @JayWhiteNZ Ready?

Fans took notice of the above post by Jay White and reacted to it by expressing their excitement regarding his potential return. Some fans also hope to seem The Switchblade back this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025:

Jay White had put a top AEW star on notice before his absence

Jay White was set to compete in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation tournament, and his first match was against the top AEW star, Will Ospreay, earlier this year. However, the injury forced him to be replaced by Kevin Knight. During a backstage interview in April, The Switchblade said that Ospreay can't avoid him for long:

"Kevin [Knight], congratulations on your opportunity. I am so happy for you. Just remember you're only there because I can't be there, and Will...Will Ospreay, you get to avoid me once more. You can go on peddling this lie that you're on some unattainable level, prancing around unchecked as the self-proclaimed GOAT in my ring. Will... your words are gonna catch up to you one day, but not this day," White said.

Meanwhile, both Jay White and Will Ospreay are out of action, and only time will tell if the two will lock horns in the ring upon their return.

