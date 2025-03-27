"Say goodbye to your title Mox" "Checkmate WWE" - Fans stunned as released star debuts on AEW Dynamite

  • home icon
By Monika Thapa
Modified Mar 27, 2025 14:34 GMT
Photos taken from WWE gallery and AEW
AEW has some of the top stars in the industry. (Image source: Screenshot via AEW's YouTube and WWE.com)

This week's AEW Dynamite episode saw an appearance of a released WWE star. The star made his surprising debut during the Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis segment on the Wednesday night show.

Von Wagner is a former WWE star who signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. He made his debut on WWE NXT in September 2021. In April 2024, reports surfaced indicating that the WWE had decided to release Wagner from his contract.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Powerhouse and Mark Davis got into a nasty brawl ahead of their scheduled fight. The security rushed out to the ring to separate the two stars. During the segment, Wagner was spotted among the security crew.

The wrestling fans were quick to react to his debut on Dynamite. Have a look at what they had to say on X (fka Twitter) about his special appearance.

"Checkmate WWE," wrote a fan.
"Say goodbye to your title mox !!" said this one.
Many fans were excited to see him in All Elite Wrestling and hoped he would soon join Tony Khan's All Elite roster.

"Gonna have to start watching AEW for the GOAT," wrote this user.
"Man i gotta get back watching this company," read a comment.
Perry Saturn was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite

Former WWE, WCW, and ECW star Perry Saturn was present backstage at this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider released the news, informing the fans that the purpose behind Saturn's visit was to meet his friends with whom he used to work.

The 58-year-old star was last seen inside the ring in July 2013 when he wrestled in a tag team match with James Jeffries against AJ Smooth and Ryan Slade. His team defeated their opponents to win the IPW Tag Team Championships.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
