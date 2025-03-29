"Scared of WrestleMania," Smart move" - Fans react after Tony Khan and AEW avert major clash with WWE

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held next month on Saturday, 19 April 2025, and Sunday, 20 April 2025. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.

WrestleMania has been World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest premium live event for more than four decades. It attracts thousands of fans worldwide and this year around it is speculated that more than 50,000 people will be in attendance. Since Night One of the show is going to air on a Saturday, it is going to clash with AEW Collision. Interestingly, Tony Khan has made a decision to combat this clash.

Recently it was revealed that the Collison that was supposed to air on Saturday, 19 April, will be held on Thursday, April 17. This episode of the program will be known as AEW Collision: Spring Breakthru.

Fans responded to this announcement with optimism and also by mocking the company. Here are some of their reactions:

Fans react to AEW preponing Collision during WrestleMania weekend. (Image credits: X)

More reactions from wrestling fans (Image credits: X)

WrestleMania 41 will feature an Undisputed WWE Championship match along with many other exciting bouts

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, some of the company's most prestigious titles such as the Undisputed WWE Championship, the WWE Women's Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the Women's World Championship will be defended. For now, five matches have been made official for the show.

They are as follows:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship match

IYO SKY (c) or Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair - Women's World Championship

Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins - Triple threat match

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship match

On this week's episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the triple threat match will close the show.

