"Screw HHH. Work with TK" - Fans want a former WWE Superstar to sign with AEW

The Twitterverse apparently wants a former WWE Superstar to join Tony Khan's roster in AEW.

The star in question is none other than Mandy Rose. While she is well known for her time in NXT, Mandy also had a stint on the main roster of the Stamford-based promotion. After being in a short-lived stable with Paige and Sonya Deville, she eventually returned to NXT to form an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, which came to be known as Toxic Attraction.

Although Mandy was a prominient star of the brand, she was released from WWE last year. According to reports, her content on FanTime was deemed to explicit to allow her continued association with the company, since it infringed on WWE's moral code. Since her release, Mandy has been away from the pro wrestling scene altogether.

Some fans, however, want to see her back in action – in AEW. You can see some of social media comments here:

The former WWE Superstar was a much better worker than Torrie Wilson, according to Mike Chioda

Mandy Rose has been turning heads since her wrestling debut, but her in-ring ability is also not to be trifled with.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, wrestling veteran Mike Chioda claimed that Mandy was much more skilled in the squared circle than the likes of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler. He also joked about the real reason she was released from the company.

"She could definitely be a Torrie Wilson type of style, and really I love Torrie Wilson; she was a great gal. But Mandy Rose's work ability as far as in-ring ability is considered a lot better than Torrie Wilson's and Stacy Keibler's. She could have been like Trish Stratus even up there. But unfortunately, WWE released Mandy. I think she was so hot WWE had to fire her," said Mike Chioda. (8:28 - 9:08)

Check out the full video below:

While Mandy's talent ensured that she had a notable run in NXT, her main roster stint did not see her winning any titles. However, former writer Dave Schilling revealed that she was planned to win the SmackDown Women's title at the 2019 WrestleMania premium live event. Although the plans never came to fruition, this certainly indicates Mandy's potential as a wrestler.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the released star.

Do you think Mandy Rose should join AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

