"See y’all at WrestleMania," "Tony Khan will regret" - WWE Universe explodes after top AEW star gets spotted on RAW

Fans urge a top AEW star to make his WWE return after he was present on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The star being discussed is Matt Hardy.

Matt is a former WWE Superstar who worked with his brother Jeff Hardy for many years. The duo made a name for themselves by performing risk-taking maneuvers. He left the promotion in 2020 after his contract expired.

Later in the same year, Mattitude made his AEW debut. Recently, the Hardy Boyz have vented frustration towards the promotion over booking differences. Additionally, reports of his AEW contract expiring later in his months have surfaced.

The 49-year-old star was recently spotted on the recent Monday Night RAW along with his wife, Reby. She posted a clip on Instagram of herself and Matt being present at the PNC Arena where RAW was held.

Amidst Matt Hardy's reported contract implications, fans are intrigued by his sudden WWE appearance and wondering if he is hinting at returning to the company.

Also, some fans want the former WWE Superstar to recreate their WrestleMania 33 surprise entry in the tag team bout at this year's show.

Fans beg Matt Hardy to return at this year's WrestleMania XL

AEW star Matt Hardy praises Sting's retirement match

Sting hung up his wrestling boots at Revolution in one of the most emotional matches ever. The Icon and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks under Tornado rules.

While speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old star spoke highly of the Icon's final match at Revolution.

"I loved every bit of it. More than anything, I'm happy for Sting," Hardy said. "I'm happy that Sting got the chance to tell a story in the correct fashion. He was treated with respect, he was treated with honor, and he was able to go out on his own note, which was fantastic ... It was emotional. They told a good ride, they told a good story."

It will be interesting to see if the Hardy Boys return during this year's tag team ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

