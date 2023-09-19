"Seth because it would be funny", "List of people he’s going to assault backstage?" - Fans book CM Punk's first opponent in WWE return

CM Punk may be gone from All Elite Wrestling, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's done with professional wrestling altogether. On the off chance The Second City Saint makes his way to WWE, many fans have done their fantasy booking in regards to who he should square off with first.

Drama seemed to follow CM Punk throughout his time in AEW, and his tenure ended with him being fired, making it the second time he's been released from a major promotion on bitter terms.

Punk's relationship with WWE has been rocky, to say the least, but with nearly a decade having passed since his departure, there is plenty of speculation about a potential return. Twitter (X) user Patrick the Heel asked fellow fans who they would like to see paired with Punk in a potential return scenario, and the replies ranged from hilarious to oddly thoughtful.

This fan would immediately fire Punk again:

This fan thinks that The Second City Saint wouldn't conduct himself any better in the Stamford-based promotion:

This fan would pair him with Seth Rollins due to the World Heavyweight Champion's negative comments on Punk's potential return:

This fan would prefer to troll Punk by bringing back the man he hated working with, Ryback:

This fan just wants to know what CM Punk and Cody Rhodes would have to say to each other:

New report indicates that CM Punk will not pursue legal action against AEW

Due to the ugly nature in which CM Punk was released from All Elite Wrestling, many expected that he might sue the company for firing him "with cause," which means that Tony Khan does not have to pay The Second City Saint for what would have been the remainder of his contract.

But with CCTV footage rumored to exist of Punk initiating the backstage altercation at All In on August 27, it was unclear just how well a suit from the former AEW World Champion would go. Luckily, it seems that no one has to worry about court appearances anytime soon.

Haus of Wrestling recently dropped a report stating that Punk isn't looking to pursue legal action against AEW. The report claims that The Straight Edge Superstar is simply relieved that his tenure with the company is over and is looking to move forward.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Let us know who you would book him against in the comments section below!