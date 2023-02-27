"Seth Rollins mystery opponent" - Fans want blockbuster dream match amid rumors of WWE interest in major AEW star

The Twitterverse is apparently quite excited for a dream match between AEW star Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins in WWE.
The Best Bout Machine has been with the Jacksonville-based Promotion ever since its inception in 2019. While he has earned most of his fanbase from his time in NJPW, he has proved to be a major hit with his AEW work as well. He also bagged the world title in Tony Khan's Promotion, cementing his status as a top star.
Recent reports have suggested that Kenny Omega's contract is due to expire this year. As such, speculation about his next steps has seeped into discussions in the pro-wrestling community. Many fans took to Twitter to comment on a possible match between Kenny and Seth Rollins, among other stars.
The AEW star is reportedly not opposed to joining WWE
While Kenny Omega has often been seen as one of the biggest stars on Tony Khan's roster, he could potentially jump ship to Triple H's company in the future.
The Best Bout Machine's contract with the Jacksonville-based Promotion is reportedly set to expire this year. Surprisingly, a recent report suggested that a transfer to the rival company could be more likely than what people expect. Wade Keller recently spoke on a PWTorch audio show, stating the following:
"I haven’t independently verified rumors of WWE being interested in Omega. I have confirmed they’re aware of Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE. That’s what I’ve been told. That he’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over." [H/T- Wrestletalk]
As of now, it has been reported that although Omega's contract was supposed to be up this January, his injury hiatus time has led to an extension in his tenure. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
Do you want to see Kenny Omega face Seth Rollins? Who else would be a good opponent for the Cleaner? Sound off in the comments section below!
