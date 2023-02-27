"Seth Rollins mystery opponent" - Fans want blockbuster dream match amid rumors of WWE interest in major AEW star

The Twitterverse is apparently quite excited for a dream match between AEW star Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins in WWE.

The Best Bout Machine has been with the Jacksonville-based Promotion ever since its inception in 2019. While he has earned most of his fanbase from his time in NJPW, he has proved to be a major hit with his AEW work as well. He also bagged the world title in Tony Khan's Promotion, cementing his status as a top star.

Recent reports have suggested that Kenny Omega's contract is due to expire this year. As such, speculation about his next steps has seeped into discussions in the pro-wrestling community. Many fans took to Twitter to comment on a possible match between Kenny and Seth Rollins, among other stars.

SnarkD.Elite @XtheELITExSc @TheEnemiesPE3 Would be lying if I said I didn’t want him to touch WWE at 1 point just for the dream matches @TheEnemiesPE3 Would be lying if I said I didn’t want him to touch WWE at 1 point just for the dream matches

Flizz @Fly_Flizzy @TheEnemiesPE3 Kenny dream is to face aj at mania and tbh time is ticking for both men but Tony letting Kenny leave aew would be the worst thing to happen to aew they’ll be fine in the long run of course but it’d be a heavy blow regardless @TheEnemiesPE3 Kenny dream is to face aj at mania and tbh time is ticking for both men but Tony letting Kenny leave aew would be the worst thing to happen to aew they’ll be fine in the long run of course but it’d be a heavy blow regardless

Jenny Omega @G0AwayHeat @TheEnemiesPE3 A match with Gunther to close the show would be optimal. @TheEnemiesPE3 A match with Gunther to close the show would be optimal.

Igwe Ugo @igwejimmiri



Rollins, Balor, Styles, etc all made clear tweaks, but those helped them launch @TheEnemiesPE3 Omega has to modify his style, in a meaningful way, to make that match be what it could potentially be in the WWE universe.Rollins, Balor, Styles, etc all made clear tweaks, but those helped them launch @TheEnemiesPE3 Omega has to modify his style, in a meaningful way, to make that match be what it could potentially be in the WWE universe.Rollins, Balor, Styles, etc all made clear tweaks, but those helped them launch

SomeFatGuy @Moobist @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins has admitted this kind of thing would make him VERY happy. He has been wanting to work with Kenny again for a VERY long time. @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins has admitted this kind of thing would make him VERY happy. He has been wanting to work with Kenny again for a VERY long time.

1/2 Man, 1/2 Amazin' @_JoshAlston @TheEnemiesPE3 The biggest reason I could see him goin to WWE is that their style of wrestling legit preserves careers. He could extend his career by another decade if he wanted to by goin to WWE @TheEnemiesPE3 The biggest reason I could see him goin to WWE is that their style of wrestling legit preserves careers. He could extend his career by another decade if he wanted to by goin to WWE

Adam Oghabi @AussieWanderer2



Imagine a three way of Ospreay vs Omega vs Rollins @TheEnemiesPE3 Given we got the build up for Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega again before that and most likely that will see Ospreay overcome Omega, it's also a known fact Ospreay wants Rollins.Imagine a three way of Ospreay vs Omega vs Rollins @TheEnemiesPE3 Given we got the build up for Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega again before that and most likely that will see Ospreay overcome Omega, it's also a known fact Ospreay wants Rollins.Imagine a three way of Ospreay vs Omega vs Rollins

HENNY OMEGA @blkghxst @TheEnemiesPE3 I want to see Kenny in the E. There’s a few dudes I want to see come to the E and work some storylines and “dream” matches. Kenny vs Rollins, Kenny vs AJ, Kenny vs Balor, Kenny vs Orton are what I would like to see. @TheEnemiesPE3 I want to see Kenny in the E. There’s a few dudes I want to see come to the E and work some storylines and “dream” matches. Kenny vs Rollins, Kenny vs AJ, Kenny vs Balor, Kenny vs Orton are what I would like to see.

pissbrain @notsamhausen @TheEnemiesPE3 The possibility of the elite being in the wwe is a timeline I wasn't expecting @TheEnemiesPE3 The possibility of the elite being in the wwe is a timeline I wasn't expecting

The AEW star is reportedly not opposed to joining WWE

While Kenny Omega has often been seen as one of the biggest stars on Tony Khan's roster, he could potentially jump ship to Triple H's company in the future.

The Best Bout Machine's contract with the Jacksonville-based Promotion is reportedly set to expire this year. Surprisingly, a recent report suggested that a transfer to the rival company could be more likely than what people expect. Wade Keller recently spoke on a PWTorch audio show, stating the following:

"I haven’t independently verified rumors of WWE being interested in Omega. I have confirmed they’re aware of Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE. That’s what I’ve been told. That he’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over." [H/T- Wrestletalk]

infowrestling @kAnitokruzz Kenny Omega is willing to work with WWE before finishing his career in the ring players."

-infowrestling Kenny Omega is willing to work with WWE before finishing his career in the ring players."-infowrestling https://t.co/oPJ2KOBiAX

As of now, it has been reported that although Omega's contract was supposed to be up this January, his injury hiatus time has led to an extension in his tenure. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

