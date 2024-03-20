Seth Rollins reacts to iconic match involving current AEW star on WrestleMania weekend

Seth Rollins recently looked back at a match he had at an earlier juncture in his career and reminisced about the old days. In this particular match, he had shared the ring with a popular AEW star. This would be Mark Briscoe.

Before he joined WWE, Rollins was known for his time in the independent circuit and Ring of Honor. He was then known as Tyler Black, and during this period, he had already gone toe to toe with some of the best in the world. While he made his way to the big leagues, he continued to prove how great he was, as he ended up becoming one of the few Grand Slam Champions in history.

On X/Twitter, Seth Rollins reacted to a clip that resurfaced recently of him and Jimmy Jacobs taking on the Briscoes in tag team action. He looked back at the moment and spoke about how much he loved sharing the ring with them, and how the night was extra special, as this was when all of them were looking to make their mark in the wrestling world.

"Maaaan, I f’n loved being in the ring with the Briscoes and Jimmy. Infectious energy. This particular night was extra special. Street Fight. Orlando. 'Mania weekend. Just some kids in our early 20s trying to make our mark. Feels like another life," Rollins tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' tag team name seemingly revealed

Ahead of last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, a new T-shirt dropped in WWE merchandising which seemingly revealed a name for the tag team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The front of the shirt had a merged version of their logos, and the back had the words "Freakin Nightmare".

Although it hasn't been made official by WWE just yet, this could end up being the tag team name they go for heading into their match against The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

From former rivals to comrades, both these men will need to be at their best, as they plan on taking down the biggest faction in WWE in just a few weeks time at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Poll : Do you think Seth and Cody can beat The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion