"Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are on top of the world," "Just cancel the show" - Fans erupt after AEW suffers a big blow

AEW suffered a significant blow last week. The February 1 edition of Collision, which went head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble 2025, recorded the lowest average audience rating in the show's history. Fans online have now reacted to the development.

The Saturday night show featured many top stars in interesting segments. Toni Storm revealed why she had adopted a rookie persona. Meanwhile, Rush returned to answer Max Caster's open challenge, and Megan Bayne made her debut on the program. The main event saw Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta take on FTR in a Mid-South Street Fight.

Despite a solid lineup, Collision failed to garner decent ratings. Wrestlenomics on X/Twitter reported that last week's edition of the show drew 197,000 viewers, with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was way less than what the show drew a week before, which was 250,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating.

Given how poorly Collision performed last week, some fans think Tony Khan might have to cancel the show because it was seemingly making losses.

You can view some of the notable reactions below.

"Should just cancel the show at this point, wrote a person.

"This show is going to be canceled," a user tweeted.

A fan took this opportunity to highlight how Jon Moxley was seemingly ruining his career by being part of All Elite Wrestling, while Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were enjoying fame and stardom in WWE.

"Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are on top of the world while Dean Ambrose is wrestling on a show with less than 200k viewers," a fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Collision's low viewership was because the show clashed with WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

"Head-to-head with the Rumble will do that," read a comment.

Tony Khan officially announces Megan Bayne's AEW signing

As mentioned earlier, Megan Bayne made her AEW Collision debut last week. She faced off against Hyena Hera in a singles match and defeated her within two minutes. Following Bayne's victory, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and announced that she had signed with All Elite Wrestling.

"Congratulations @meganbayne! After a win tonight in her #AEWCollision debut, now it’s official: Megan Bayne is All Elite! @AEW," wrote Khan.

Bayne has worked for All Elite Wrestling in the past. She performed sporadically for the company from 2021 to 2023, mainly on Dark and Dark: Elevation. The upstart participated in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match on the January 15, 2025, edition of Dynamite, called Maximum Carnage.

