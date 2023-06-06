"She almost turned into Stephanie McMahon," "So weird it's her" - Fans stunned by viral clip of 22-year-old WWE Superstar with CM Punk

Fans were left in awe after a viral clip featuring WWE Superstar Cora Jade and CM Punk made its way onto social media.

The video, which captured a moment at a UFC event, showcased Jade in the audience as CM Punk interacted with fans.

In the clip, the Second City Saint can be heard acknowledging Jade's presence, stating, "She shows up at everything I do, every signing, every event." This remark shed light on the close bond between the two, fueling speculations and drawing attention from wrestling enthusiasts.

It's worth noting that Jade has established a connection not only with Punk but also with AJ Lee, Punk's wife. This has further piqued the curiosity of fans, who are well aware of the significant role AJ Lee played in Punk's career.

The wrestling fans on Twitter was abuzz with astonishment upon discovering Jade's appearance. Comparisons were drawn between her and Stephanie McMahon. Others speculated that Punk must be exceedingly proud of her, considering her current role in the WWE's NXT brand.

Check out the reactions below:

💛MilesTheeBelair💛 @MilesBelair she almost turned into Stephanie McMahon @patricktheheel LMFAO HER FACE WHEN HE SAID THAT JOKEshe almost turned into Stephanie McMahon @patricktheheel LMFAO HER FACE WHEN HE SAID THAT JOKE😭 she almost turned into Stephanie McMahon

khamani @KcWrestling05 @patricktheheel If Cora jades a cm punk fan @patricktheheel If Cora jades a cm punk fan https://t.co/NuXtIo4qfl

It's clear that Cora Jade's dedication and presence have made a lasting impression on CM Punk, a legend in the industry.

AEW star CM Punk applauds WWE NXT star Cora Jade

CM Punk continues to make waves not only in AEW but also in the hearts of current WWE Superstars who are big fans of the legendary wrestler. One of the superstars who caught Punk's attention is the impressive Cora Jade

Among the notable names is rising talent WWE Superstar Cora Jade, who has been turning heads in the women's division of NXT 2.0. In a nostalgic moment, Jade shared a throwback photo featuring her and Punk, prompting a response from the AEW star.

CM Punk, known for his witty and engaging online presence, acknowledged Jade's post and expressed his pride in her accomplishments. He commended her for her impressive performances in the ring, signaling his support for the NXT star.

Check out Cora Jade's tweet below:

The interaction between CM Punk and Cora Jade not only highlights the growing influence of social media in the wrestling world but also showcases the support and camaraderie that exists among performers across different promotions.

As Cora Jade continues to make waves in NXT, the endorsement and encouragement from a legendary figure like CM Punk will undoubtedly boost her confidence and further solidify her position as a rising star in the industry.

What are your thoughts on Cora Jade's run in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

