"She belongs in the WWE honestly" – Twitter reacts after Tony Khan sidelines top AEW name ahead of imminent departure

The wrestling world seemingly wanted an AEW personality to return to WWE after Tony Khan requested them to stay home. The personality in question is Nyla Rose's manager, Vickie Guerrero.

Last night's episode of Rampage featured one women's match. The main event of the night was between former AEW Women's Champions Riho and Nyla Rose. Rose's manager was Vickie Guerrero. But Guerrero was neither advertised nor was she present at ringside to support the Native Beast.

Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter to reveal the real reason she was not at AEW Rampage. She revealed that the promotion had requested her to remain home.

"@AEW requested for me to stay home and I am not at events… I have no doubts that the #viciousvixens @NylaRoseBeast @MarinaShafir will have the fans witness a destructive match against Riho!!" Vickie Guerrero tweeted.

The wrestling world reacted to Nyla Rose's manager being asked not to appear on AEW television.

Taking the possibility that Tony Khan may not have many plans for Guerrero, fans suggested that she should return to the Stamford-based promotion and also get herself involved in the current storyline with Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Barry @BarryMalcolm6 @ringsidenews_ Bring her back wwe for Dom @ringsidenews_ Bring her back wwe for Dom 😂😂😂

Figure Four Tribune @Figure4Tribune @ringsidenews_ It would be certainly be intriguing to insert her into a storyline with Dom. Providing that that it is well-written. @ringsidenews_ It would be certainly be intriguing to insert her into a storyline with Dom. Providing that that it is well-written.

Some claimed that this was a good decision by Tony Khan.

Some were upset that they would not be seeing the former WWE manager on their television screens.

"They do you so f****** dirty !!!! It don’t take a genius to know that !!!! 💯," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

A few fans wished Guerrero well and mentioned that she could be a good fit managing other stars as well.

Tim @Namedropper5000 @Fightful She would have been a good mouthpiece for BCC since Claudio and Yuta can't talk for ish. @Fightful She would have been a good mouthpiece for BCC since Claudio and Yuta can't talk for ish.

Alex Anderson @AlexEdEsquire @Fightful As a character she's good in one off segements, but grating in long term roles. From whats been said though, she understands the business and characters and was a good coach in that aspect and its probably worse that she'll be gone from the company. @Fightful As a character she's good in one off segements, but grating in long term roles. From whats been said though, she understands the business and characters and was a good coach in that aspect and its probably worse that she'll be gone from the company.

Vickie Guerrero reacted to Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

It was announced yesterday that the Master of the 619 will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

Both Vickie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio have built a good relationship from their time working together in the Stamford-based promotion. The widow of Eddie Guerrero praised the former World Heavyweight Champion and claimed that the induction was well deserved.

"Congratulations @reymysterio on your induction into the 2023 @wwe hall of fame!!! Well deserved🙏🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you!" Vickie Guerrero tweeted.

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero 🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you! Congratulations @reymysterio on your induction into the 2023 @wwe hall of fame!!! Well deserved🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you! Congratulations @reymysterio on your induction into the 2023 @wwe hall of fame!!! Well deserved🙏🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you!

There have also been reports that Vickie Guerrero's contract with AEW might be coming to an end in July 2023.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes