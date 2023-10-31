"She shouldn't be the champion" - Disco Inferno blasts AEW's decision to push 35-year-old star

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno didn't mince his words when discussing AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Hikaru Shida defended her title against Ruby Soho. While the climax of the match saw Shida finish Ruby off with the katana and pinned her to retain her title. It was a hard-fought match; however, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno had a different take.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno criticized AEW star Hikaru Shida's match against Soho, calling it "terrible" and stating that she "shouldn't be the champion."

"I think this was Hikaru Shida's first match is the AEW Women's Championship, and this was terrible. She shouldn't be the champion... They took it off Storm, and she's reinventing herself. The crowd was flat, and they did a lot of stupid spots here. They made Aubrey look like an absolute imbecile. This was stupid," (21:35 - 22:11)

Furthermore, he criticized one spot in the match where Shida sprayed Soho with a spray can:

"She comes in with the spray... instead of spraying the girl in the face, she tossed her the spray and acted like she got sprayed in the face, even though there was no spray on her face. So then the referee is right there. She went outside the ring, got the belt, brought the belt in, and they did this really stupidly executed spot where she goes to spray her in the face. Shida did, in front of the referee, and she shielded herself with the belt... Go watch this and tell me how amateurish this finishing sequence was," Inferno said. (22:12 - 22:46)

WWE Hall of Famer says he is a fan of AEW star Hikaru Shida's work

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he admired AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

In an episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray admitted that he is becoming a fan of Hikaru Shida's work.

“I’m becoming more of a Hikaru Shida fan, she’s winning me over. She is another case of ‘if she got to work every single night, she would improve so much.’ When I say improve, she’s good now, but she can definitely get better, that’s one of the issues in AEW. Too many wrestlers on the roster who are just not working enough, now I know Shida gets her share of matches.” he said.

Since becoming the women's champion, Shida has defended her title on three occasions against Emi Sakura, Ruby Soho, and most recently against Abadon.

