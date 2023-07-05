"She'd never sign with AEW" - Fans beg Tony Khan not to bring in RAW Superstar after potential departure from WWE

With the reports circulating regarding former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey potentially leaving the promotion, fans have expressed their concerns to AEW President Tony Khan not to bring Rousey into the promotion.

The surprising turn of events occurred at Money in the Bank when Rousey and Shayna Baszler lost the Women's Tag Team Titles. The loss came after Baszler betrayed her partner, leaving fans stunned. It appears that this could be the culmination of their storyline, leading to Rousey's possible departure from WWE.

During her second run in the Stamford-based promotion, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was heavily pushed as a prominent figure in the women's division. However, as time passed, she no longer had the same aura as her first run.

Reports suggest that Ronda Rousey has provided WWE with a date for her departure, indicating that her exit may be sooner rather than later. These rumors have sparked a strong reaction from fans on social media, with many expressing their desire for Rousey not to make her way to AEW.

Fans on Twitter are urging Tony Khan not to sign Ronda Rousey. Clearly, some fans are concerned about the potential addition of the former UFC Champion to the AEW roster.

Check out the reactions below:

Naka @m_adds__



It's either WWE or going home @AcpwFox98 She'd never sign with AEW.It's either WWE or going home @AcpwFox98 She'd never sign with AEW.It's either WWE or going home

USensitiveMarks @UsensitiveMarks @AcpwFox98 Don’t think she wants to be apart of aew either @AcpwFox98 Don’t think she wants to be apart of aew either

Andy Gordon @_AndyGordon_ @AcpwFox98 Tony would never be able to pay Ronda the money she would want. @AcpwFox98 Tony would never be able to pay Ronda the money she would want.

As the rumors surrounding Rousey's departure continue to swirl, only time will tell what lies ahead of her future.

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey was disappointed because of her match getting cut three times at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that her match at Money in the Bank was abruptly shortened thrice. Rousey, teaming up with Shayna Baszler, defended their Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rousey took to social media to express her disappointment, mentioning the multiple instances where her match was cut short, she shared her thoughts on Instagram.

"When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger #ChickenSalad 🍗🥗 #TagTeamChampionships ."

Check out Ronda Rousey's Instagram post below:

Despite the frustration of having her time reduced, Rousey displayed her resilience and commitment to delivering an impactful performance for her fans.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey leaving WWE, and would you like to see her in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes