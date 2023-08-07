"She is free to go to the secondary promotion," "Just fire her" - Triple H's possible dig at Becky Lynch after SummerSlam has fans predicting AEW move

Triple H's recent comments have stirred up quite a storm in the fans as they are speculating about Becky Lynch's future in WWE, with fans implying that The Man will possibly join AEW.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were expected to collide at SummerSlam, but it was announced that the bout had been postponed and was rescheduled for the August 14 episode of WWE RAW in Winnipeg. This sudden change has left both Lynch and Stratus appearing less than thrilled.

Lynch didn't hesitate to take to social media to voice her perspective. In a tweet, she announced her intention to turn the situation around by making "lemonade with all the lemons"

However, during the post-show press conference, Triple H said that there was no finalized match card for SummerSlam, debunking claims of matches being cut from the show. The Game's words seemed to carry a hint of response to Lynch's tweet.

Wrestling Twitter erupted with reactions to Triple H's words, ranging from fans predicting a possible move for Lynch to AEW, given her playful reference to "lemons."

Comparisons were drawn to a recent documentary in which The Game referred to AEW as a secondary promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

X @NicRoy10 @WWEGareth She is free to go to the secondary promotion, get dropped on her head and job to the dentist.

Tom Wagner @TWagner64 @WWEGareth Becky knows the alternative is going to a secondary promotion

K.y.l.e P.r.i.b.i.l.a @pribila_kyle If Tony Kahn made a comment like that everyone on social media everyone would be blowing up his Twitter account twitter.com/divacrave/stat…

Becky Lynch and several WWE Superstars had plans to bring family at SummerSlam before being cut out of the show

WWE Superstars had made plans for their families to attend The Biggest Party of the Summer, only to find themselves unexpectedly removed from the final lineup.

Although neither Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus nor Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley had been officially advertised, the creative direction hinted at these matchups being in the works.

Reports from Fightful Select shed light on the situation, noting that even the stars themselves were anticipating their appearances and had coordinated plans for their family to attend the show.

The unexpected adjustments also have fans questioning the company's decision-making process. This development aligns with previous reports of frustration simmering within the WWE's women's division.

Do you think Becky Lynch will consider a potential move to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

