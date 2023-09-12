"She got a better 619 than Dom Mysterio" - Fans react to resurfaced clip of Kenny Omega wrestling a 9-year-old girl

AEW star Kenny Omega is one of the greatest stars of this generation. Omega is well known for his exceptional wrestling ability and for entertaining the fans to the fullest. An old clip recently emerged that saw The Cleaner wrestling against a 9-year-old girl, and some fans have boldly claimed that the girl was better than WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio is the son of multiple-time WWE Champion Rey Mysterio. Dirty Dom may have faced a lot of criticism for his abilities when he started as a wrestler, but the young superstar has improved a lot and managed to gain heat ever since his heel turn.

Over on Twitter, the video of the former AEW World Champion wrestling a 9-year-old girl was shared which led to some hilarious reactions from the fans.

The fans gave their reactions to the video:

"She got a better 619 than Dom Mysterio"

Will Ospreay takes massive shots towards Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson are two of the biggest stars currently in AEW. Whenever the two men are involved in a match, we can expect a classic. However, Will Ospreay took a shot at both men by saying that they take six weeks off after their matches.

Ospreay's match against Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was no doubt a true classic and was well-received by fans and critics alike. The clash has put Ospreay on the radar of many fans who may not follow NJPW or the Independent scene as closely.

Taking to social media, Will Ospreay took a massive shot at The Cleaner and The American Dragon.

"I drop classics by farting bruv. They drop classic and need 6 weeks off," Ospreay posted.

