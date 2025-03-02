"She hurts people" - Fans want popular AEW star to become The Hurt Syndicate's 1st female member

The Hurt Syndicate is currently one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling. Its members are former WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. Additionally, Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Under WWE's banner, The Hurt Syndicate was known as The Hurt Business. Its original iteration had Cedric Alexander as its fourth member. However, it appears like they are going to be a trio for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, fans want this group to expand. Recently, a fan on Twitter pitched the possibility of adding AEW star Queen Aminata to the stable, and many loved this idea.

Fans react to the idea of Queen Aminata joining the faction. (Image credits: X)

Bobby Lashley on the possibility of adding new members to The Hurt Syndicate

Earlier this year, The Hurt Syndicate was interviewed by RJ City for Hey! (EW). In this conversation, The All Mighty was asked if he and his comrades were considering adding new members to their faction. The Former WWE Champion responded by saying that they have discussed the possibility. However, for the time being, they are keeping an eye on the All Elite roster from a distance:

"Yes, I say yes [to adding more stars to the group]. But, it takes a vote. Everything we do takes a vote. Sometimes I say yes, he [pointing at Benjamin] may say no, he [pointing at MVP] may say yes, maybe, so we wait on it. We've talked about it quite often, we don't know what it's going to be, if it's a female, if it's going to be another guy. We just don't know. Right now, we're kind of looking at ... feeling out the territory here at AEW and seeing if anybody is worthy of joining us." said Lashley. [H/T Wresting Inc.]

The Hurt Syndicate became AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating previous titleholders Private Party.

