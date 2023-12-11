"She should just leave AEW when her contract there expires" - Fans react to former champion saying she's waiting for Tony Khan's call amid absence

Fans on social media have reacted to the recent news that a top female star in AEW is patiently waiting for Tony Khan to give her a call as she is ready to return to action.

Back in August 2022, Thunder Rosa announced that she would be stepping away from the ring due to a serious back injury, leading to her eventually relinquishing the AEW Women's Championship.

It's been over a year since Rosa has been in action, but during a recent interview, the former champion revealed that she is ready to return. However, she hasn't had any indication as to what her creative direction will be, and Tony Khan hasn't called her yet.

This has left fans feeling mixed on Rosa's future. Some fans are more than excited to see her return, while a lot of them are unhappy that someone who was one of All Elite Wrestling's top female stars has seemingly been forgotten about.

Here's what some of the fans had to say

Thunder Rosa has been doing commentary for All Elite Wrestling's Spanish announce team in recent months, and with a trip to San Antonio coming in the near future for an episode of Collision, perhaps it won't be too long before we see her back in the ring.

Thunder Rosa was recently called out by another AEW star

Just because she hasn't been on TV doesn't mean that the female members of the AEW locker room have forgotten about Thunder Rosa.

One person in particular, current ROH Women's Champion Athena, has even called Rosa out on Twitter, calling the former AEW Women's Champion a coward.

Thunder Rosa and Athena have crossed paths twice in the past, both of which took place at Warrior Wrestling events in 2022 before Athena signed with All Elite Wrestling.

