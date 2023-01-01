"She should learn to wrestle before stepping into a wrestling ring" - Twitter up in arms over Tony Khan hinting at 28-year-old star's return in AEW

In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he was eager to see former UFC star Paige VanZant back inside the squared circle. Fans were flabbergasted by Khan praising the MMA fighter and have shared their true feelings about her return.
In an interview with Grapsody of Fightful, Tony Khan talked about how impressed he was with VanZant's debut performance in the six-person mixed tag team match at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Khan also mentioned that VanZant has a great attitude, and he enjoyed working with her.
"I would definitely be open to [a return], down the road. She’s tough as hell, we would love to have her back, she has a great attitude. She did great in the match and with the right fight and right opponent, I would love for Paige VanZant to fight again in AEW," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful.com]
However, Tony Khan and the wrestling world are seemingly not on the same page regarding VanZant's eventual comeback. Some were disappointed with her debut and suggested VanZant train harder before she steps inside the ring again.
Few wondered if Paige VanZant was ever interested in having a full-time career in the business or wanted to boast about her variety as a performer. Some suggested she wanted to use wrestling as a stepping stone for her future.
People sarcastically reminded Khan that if he wanted to book her in a feud or a match, he could have done it at any time as he is the head of creative for the promotion.
Some were puzzled by Khan's comments as they thought she was already signed with the promotion. Others questioned why plenty of stars in the company who appear regularly on TV were still free agents.
Tony Khan promised a massive change in the production of AEW shows in 2023
Since the promotion's birth in 2019, it has maintained a traditional look for its set. Tony Khan recently revealed that his company would be undergoing some significant changes. Meanwhile, he assured fans that wrestling on AEW shows would remain the same.
Kevin Sullivan, the Vice President of the promotion, teased the new look via Twitter.
The first Dynamite of 2023 will be the official reveal of the new look. Fans will have to wait and see what the company offers in the new year.
