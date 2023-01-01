"She should learn to wrestle before stepping into a wrestling ring" - Twitter up in arms over Tony Khan hinting at 28-year-old star's return in AEW

In a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he was eager to see former UFC star Paige VanZant back inside the squared circle. Fans were flabbergasted by Khan praising the MMA fighter and have shared their true feelings about her return.

In an interview with Grapsody of Fightful, Tony Khan talked about how impressed he was with VanZant's debut performance in the six-person mixed tag team match at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Khan also mentioned that VanZant has a great attitude, and he enjoyed working with her.

"I would definitely be open to [a return], down the road. She’s tough as hell, we would love to have her back, she has a great attitude. She did great in the match and with the right fight and right opponent, I would love for Paige VanZant to fight again in AEW," Tony Khan said. [H/T Fightful.com]

However, Tony Khan and the wrestling world are seemingly not on the same page regarding VanZant's eventual comeback. Some were disappointed with her debut and suggested VanZant train harder before she steps inside the ring again.

Oubliette @Corvid76 @Fightful Maybe she should learn to wrestle before stepping into a wrestling ring. We already have Jade Cargill out there falling on her face every week. @Fightful Maybe she should learn to wrestle before stepping into a wrestling ring. We already have Jade Cargill out there falling on her face every week.

Weiland Staaaley @CHUCKLEMIEUX1 @Fightful She's horrible and hardly trained. Proof, yet again that you can NEVER take Tony at his word. He was honest ONCE and that was about @SwoleWorld . He got heat for it. And now Everyone and everything is "great". His fav word "Great". Anyways.. no substance in his messages. @Fightful She's horrible and hardly trained. Proof, yet again that you can NEVER take Tony at his word. He was honest ONCE and that was about @SwoleWorld. He got heat for it. And now Everyone and everything is "great". His fav word "Great". Anyways.. no substance in his messages.

Few wondered if Paige VanZant was ever interested in having a full-time career in the business or wanted to boast about her variety as a performer. Some suggested she wanted to use wrestling as a stepping stone for her future.

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @Fightful @SeanRossSapp PVZ will never wrestle again unless someone dangles a huge check in front of her. AEW was a promotional tool for her other ventures. Not putting her down for it either, just wrestling isn't her thing. @Fightful @SeanRossSapp PVZ will never wrestle again unless someone dangles a huge check in front of her. AEW was a promotional tool for her other ventures. Not putting her down for it either, just wrestling isn't her thing.

TF @TFDarkenstar @Fightful She seems like just another person from the world of MMA who wants to pad their resume and say they've also done professional wrestling by having one match and doing nothing else there (learning the dance, promo work, anything). Just like the rest of Dan Lambert's stable. @Fightful She seems like just another person from the world of MMA who wants to pad their resume and say they've also done professional wrestling by having one match and doing nothing else there (learning the dance, promo work, anything). Just like the rest of Dan Lambert's stable.

People sarcastically reminded Khan that if he wanted to book her in a feud or a match, he could have done it at any time as he is the head of creative for the promotion.

CC @sheslaydaily @Fightful It’s almost as if he has the power to make that happen … @Fightful It’s almost as if he has the power to make that happen …

Pete @Petewrestling @Fightful Yeah I’d only tony could get hold of the guy who books the matches!!! @Fightful Yeah I’d only tony could get hold of the guy who books the matches!!!

Some were puzzled by Khan's comments as they thought she was already signed with the promotion. Others questioned why plenty of stars in the company who appear regularly on TV were still free agents.

Cara @CLGreality9 @Fightful I wish Tony actually signed wrestlers that frequently appear on AEW over her Julia hart and Skye blue still aren’t signed but Paige who’s had one match is @Fightful I wish Tony actually signed wrestlers that frequently appear on AEW over her Julia hart and Skye blue still aren’t signed but Paige who’s had one match is

FunkySkunkPunk @FunkySkunkPunk



She's got potential. I'm more worried about the current women's roster though. @Fightful Like many here, I also thought she was signed 🤔. Doesn't seem like it's really what she wants to focus on.She's got potential. I'm more worried about the current women's roster though. @Fightful Like many here, I also thought she was signed 🤔. Doesn't seem like it's really what she wants to focus on. She's got potential. I'm more worried about the current women's roster though.

Tony Khan promised a massive change in the production of AEW shows in 2023

Since the promotion's birth in 2019, it has maintained a traditional look for its set. Tony Khan recently revealed that his company would be undergoing some significant changes. Meanwhile, he assured fans that wrestling on AEW shows would remain the same.

Kevin Sullivan, the Vice President of the promotion, teased the new look via Twitter.

Kevin Sullivan @KevinSullyTV We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued! We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued! https://t.co/72Pm3jB9WD

The first Dynamite of 2023 will be the official reveal of the new look. Fans will have to wait and see what the company offers in the new year.

