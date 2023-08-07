"She’ll probably join Punk," "manifesting her debuting on Collision" - Fans convinced former WWE Superstar will sign with AEW soon

Fans on Twitter are excited about the possibility of former WWE Superstar AJ Lee making her way to AEW.

Lee bid farewell to Women of Wrestling (WOW), leaving fans speculating about her next move. The renowned three-time Divas Champion joined WOW as executive producer and color commentator, but she recently left the promotion. Taking to her Instagram story, she expressed her gratitude towards Women of Wrestling and its fans.

AJ Lee's departure has sparked discussion from fans on Twitter. Many fans believe that she could be on the verge of joining the All Elite Wrestling roster. With her husband, CM Punk, some fans are convinced that Lee might join the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Currently, CM Punk has been showcased on AEW Collision, and fans are buzzing with the belief that AJ Lee might make her appearance on the same brand.

Only time will tell what is next for AJ Lee. For now, fans can only speculate about her next move in the wrestling business, whether she would go back to WWE or whether she join Tony Khan's promotion.

Former WWE star AJ Lee recently underwent an unbelievable physical transformation

The former WWE Divas Champion has undergone a remarkable and astonishing physical transformation that has left fans shocked.

After her departure from the promotion and retiring from in-ring competition in 2015, the 36-year-old had consistently expressed her disinterest in returning to the ring, despite her husband CM Punk's comeback to wrestling with AEW.

Lee's pictures on Instagram showcase a jaw-dropping change in her physique, displaying a level of fitness and muscularity that has garnered attention from wrestling fans.

This recent transformation has sparked discussions among fans about her potential return to wrestling.

