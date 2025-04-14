"She loves HHH," "WELCOME TO THE FEDFC" - Fans erupt after former AEW champion drops a cryptic post amid uncertain future

The AEW Women's World Championship has an esteemed lineage. Established in 2019, the inaugural holder of this title was Japanese star Riho. It is currently held by "Timeless" Toni Storm, who is on her fourth reign.

"Timeless" Toni Storm became the Women's World Champion by defeating the previous champion, Mariah May, at Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. The rivalry between the two was generational and fans worldwide were completely invested in it. Furthermore, The Woman From Hell's reign lasted over 150 days. According to a recent Fightful report, May's contract with AEW will reportedly end in the summer of this year. It is not known if she will stay with the Tony Khan-owned company beyond that or fulfill her long-time dream to join WWE.

The English star recently shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

“You can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.” read the message.

While some fans believe that she will re-sign with All Elite Wrestling, others are certain that May is WWE-bound.

See their reactions below:

Fans react to Mariah May's cryptic Instagram story. (Image via Fightful and EliteRockerz's X)

Jeff Jarrett praised the Mariah May vs. Toni Storm AEW Revolution match

At AEW Revolution, Mariah May and Toni Storm went to war in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match. This showdown was called the Hollywood Ending match and it was well-received by fans as well as veterans such as Jeff Jarrett. In a March 2025 episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer had nothing but great things to say about it.

"I’m going to say good to great psychology. Yes, it’s not for everybody. Maybe too much blood, maybe too much this, maybe too much that. In the words of Dutch Mantell, ‘When you think you have crossed the line, compliment yourself or pat yourself on the back.’" said Jarrett. [H/T 411 Mania]

Mariah May is only 26 and has a bright future. 2025 is probably going to be a monumental year for her career.

