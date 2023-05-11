"She should retire," "Time for HOF induction" - Fans react after Saraya (fka Paige) says she's dealing with health condition

Wrestling fans were taken aback by the recent revelation from AEW star Saraya, who shared her struggles with a health condition that affects her ability to wrestle.

In an interview on Taylor Wilde's Wilde On podcast, Saraya discussed her battle with endometriosis and the challenges she faces due to the condition. The former WWE Divas Champion opened up about the difficulties she faced due to people's opinions about her weight. Her condition causes her belly to swell up for weeks, making it impossible for her to wear wrestling gear or perform in the ring.

As news of the Anti-Diva's health condition spread, wrestling fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions. Opinions varied, with some suggesting that she should consider retiring for the sake of her well-being.

Others pointed out that perhaps WWE was justified in not clearing her to compete while she battled this condition. Concerned fans emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health above all else.

The response to Saraya's revelation highlighted the diverse perspectives within the wrestling community. While some empathized with her struggles and supported her decision to focus on her health, others debated the implications of her condition on her career.

Konnan shares thoughts on the overexposure of Saraya

WCW legend Konnan recently expressed his concerns about top AEW star Saraya being overexposed in her current role.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that the Anti-Diva should take a break from the spotlight to allow fans to miss her.

“First off, the match was okay and I love The Outcasts’ look and attitude. I’m not into this, it’s been going on forever and this isn’t any personal shots, [Saraya] she’s really over exposed. I would wish that they would injure her just so the people will miss her and she can come back."

He criticized the quickness of Hikaru Shida's turn, stating that the rushed segment lacked impact.

"[Hikaru] Shida’s turn was done so quick it didn’t resonate, nobody took time for anything to sink in. She came in, changed, changed again, spray paint, hugged everybody, bro take your time. You could have taken three minutes off that match at the top, put it here so they could have had more time to do what they were going to do."

Former WWE Divas Champion has appeared regularly on Dynamite or Rampage since her AEW debut in September 2022, despite only wrestling six matches.

