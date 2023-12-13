"She's out by 2024," "WWE confirmed" - Fans downplay AEW star's comment about not leaving the company anytime soon

AEW has signed up some big names this year, but there have been some issues that have rankled the roster too. One wrestler currently signed up with Tony Khan spoke about her being with the company for the long run.

That wrestler is Ruby Soho, who in a recent interview with Alicia Atout, said that the Tony Khan-owned company will "forever be my home." Fans didn't quite believe what she said. As soon as the quote hit social media, the reactions were pouring in. Many of them ventured to say that Soho would return to WWE pretty soon.

Check out the post at the reactions:

"As far as which company I'm gonna go to, I think that's pretty clear because I love this place, AEW is my home and will forever be my home," Ruby said.

Ruby Soho started her career in the Indies in 2010. She later signed up with ROH in 2015. She also had a WWE NXT run from 2016 to 2017. She left WWE and made her debut in the Tony Khan-owned company in 2021. Soho seems to have a lot more achievements to accomplish in the Jacksonville-based company and is currently aligned with The Outcasts in the roster.

AEW needs a big name in the women's department

AEW has a stacked roster, but something is missing when it comes to the women's division. Tony Khan is trying his best fill up that gap, but that hasn't happened as yet. This year, Jade Cargill left the promotion, after dropping the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander. A few months later, there was talk that Ronda Rousey would make her appearance in AEW.

The rumors became stronger after she made an appearance in the other wrestling company that Tony Khan owns, ROH. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet later shunned the rumors.

