"She's afraid of Rhea Ripley", "She'll be in the WWE hof in no time" - Fans in disbelief as top female star announces retirement

Former AEW and WWE star recently surprised her fans by announcing her quiet retirement from in-ring action. The star in question is none other than Brandi Rhodes.

Fans had witnessed Brandi's journey when she left WWE in 2016 to explore other opportunities. Both she and her husband Cody Rhodes played crucial roles in AEW, not only as competitors but also in executive positions.

Recently, Rhodes announced in an interview that she has retired from in-ring competition. She wrestled her final match in January 2021, where she emerged victorious against KiLynn King on AEW Elevation. While Cody Rhodes made a return to World Wrestling Entertainment last year at Wrestlemania 38.

Twitter erupted with mixed reactions to the news of Brandi's retirement. Some fans expressed their disappointment, lamenting that her in-ring career never truly took off as they had hoped. Few even suggesting that she might have been worried about to face Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, some fans said that Brandi's stellar contributions to the wrestling world would soon earn her a spot in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Check out the reaction below:

"She's afraid of Rhea Ripley," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #1

"She'll be in the wwe hof in no time," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #2

"Her in ring career never really got going," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #3

"Did she retire or does WWE not want her?," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #4

"LMAFO THERE WAS NEVER AN IN-RING CAREER….," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #5

"This lady get disciplined by the McMahon's," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #6

Throughout her time in her wrestling career, Brandi Rhodes had not only showcased her in-ring abilities but also held executive positions within AEW.

Rhea Ripley opens up about the first time she met WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently shared a heartfelt moment on Twitter, reminiscing about the first time she met her WWE partner, Dominik Mysterio. As members of the popular faction, The Judgment Day, the duo has formed a strong bond over the past year. Dominik joined the group after a dramatic turn against his father, Rey Mysterio.

Rhea took to Twitter to tweet about the anniversary of their first encounter touched, celebrating their remarkable journey together.

"A year ago today was the first time I laid eyes on @DomMysterio35 as The Judgment Day crashed Rey’s 20th anniversary,"she tweeted.

Since then, Rhea and Dominik have become inseparable, affectionately calling each other 'Mami' and 'DomDom'. Their on-screen chemistry has made them one of the most captivating duos.

What are your thoughts on Brandi Rhodes announcing retirement? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here