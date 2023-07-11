"She's already turned them down", "Keep dreamin" - Fans will be surprised if a huge star leaves AEW for WWE in 2024

A top AEW star has been on a hiatus for quite some time now, and speculation has intensified that she might be heading to WWE after her contract runs out.

At the Double or Nothing PPV earlier this year, All Elite fans witnessed one of the most shocking moments in the company's history when the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill lost her title after 508 days of reigning supreme.

Prior to suffering a title loss to the current champion, Kris Statlander, Cargill absolutely dominated the women's division, defending the title successfully on 26 different occasions over a span of a year and a half.

Nevertheless, after the end of the historic reign, the former TBS Champion has been on an indefinite hiatus from TV. Furthermore, there are little to no updates on her potential return as of now.

Meanwhile, amid her absence, the wrestling community has begun speculating on whether Jade is on her way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion or if she has other plans. A Twitter user recently posted that Cargill might be heading to WWE next year following her contract expiration.

Wrestling Twitter took notice of the fan's tweet and has had mixed reactions to the possibility of Jade Cargill looking to join the Stamford-based promotion next year. While some fans completely rejected the idea, others had mixed feelings. Let's take a look:

Potential dream feuds for Jade Cargill if she decides to sign with WWE

While AEW fans are expecting Jade Cargill to return to action sooner rather than later, the WWE Universe would be more than glad to welcome the former TBS Champion. In fact, numerous wrestling veterans also feel that she would be a great fit at the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, Cargill potentially signing with WWE would give the company plenty of opportunities to pit her against the top women and convert a few dream feuds into reality. The first name that pops to mind is former women's champion, Bianca Belair. A feud and the matches between these two tremendous wrestlers would surely be a treat to watch.

Another name is arguably the hottest act in women's wrestling currently: the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. A rivalry between the two for the title has greatness written all over it.

Fans will have to wait to find out what the future holds for Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, more updates regarding her status will be provided.

Do you think Jade Cargill will head to WWE after her hiatus? Sound off in the comments section below.

