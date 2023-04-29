"She's as big as Roman Reigns" - Twitter trolls Tony Khan for missing out on signing 2-time WWE Women's Champion to AEW

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is unarguably the biggest star in wrestling today. Very few can claim to be at his level at the moment. However, some fans feel Tony Khan missed out on a star of that caliber in the form of Naomi.

Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 alongside Sasha Banks after the duo was dissatisfied with the creative direction of the company's women's tag team division. They were the women's tag team champions at the time and have not been seen in WWE since then.

Sasha Banks debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling in January 2023 as Mercedes Mone and has been in Japan ever since. There was no word on Naomi's future in wrestling, with many speculating that she could return to the Stamford-based company.

That speculation has potentially come to an end after it was reported that the 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion had signed for another company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that the former women's tag team champion will make her IMPACT Wrestling debut this weekend. He further noted that it won't be a short-term deal.

As with anyone leaving WWE, especially a big name like Naomi, fans naturally suspect that Tony Khan will bring them to AEW. After this report, fans poked fun at Tony Khan for possibly missing out on signing the veteran.

iBeast @ibeastIess Tony Khan not bagging Naomi is an L bro, how you letting her go to IMPACT respectfully. Tony Khan not bagging Naomi is an L bro, how you letting her go to IMPACT respectfully.

beast of the table @Uceszn How does Tony Khan not drop a bag on Naomi How does Tony Khan not drop a bag on Naomi

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 Naomi in Impact will be awesome, big fumble by Tony Khan to not sign her though. Naomi in Impact will be awesome, big fumble by Tony Khan to not sign her though.

Don Lemon Pepper @penoakeo If Tony Khan couldn't get Naomi I doubt he's buying Japan If Tony Khan couldn't get Naomi I doubt he's buying Japan

Naomi going to IMPACT Wrestling is a good thing, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Naomi's potential move to IMPACT Wrestling was subject to mixed reactions and immense surprise from the wrestling world.

While many fans feel Naomi is too big of a star to go to IMPACT Wrestling, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T feels that the 35-year-old going to IMPACT is a good thing:

"It's a good thing, at least she's not just going to sit on the shelf and wait and see if WWE is going to do anything, that wouldn't be a good idea. Out of sight, out of mind, time off is your worst enemy; that's just part of the business. So for me, seeing Naomi get back to work, that's a start. She's gonna be, and I hate to say it, she's gonna be in that testing mode now, as far as does she really want this... A lot of times in this business you just don't get what you want when you want it. It's just not the way it works," he said. [39:30-40:33]

IMPACT Wrestling has an excellent women's division and will be even more interesting with Naomi in the mix. There is a lot of potential for a number of dream matches that fans can sink their teeth into.

