"She’s goin to AEW," "Do it TK [Tony Khan]" - Twitter erupts as former WWE champion teases in-ring after 9 months

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing over the idea of Tony Khan bringing in former WWE NXT Champion Mandy Rose to AEW.

Rose, who had a stellar reign as the NXT Women's Champion, saw her career take an unexpected turn in December 2022 when she lost her title to Roxanne Perez on NXT 2.0. The shocker didn't end there, as WWE released her the very next day, citing her involvement in producing adult content on her exclusive fan site.

Despite her surprising release, Rose has kept the wrestling fans intrigued about her future. Recently on her Instagram Stories, during an Q&A session, she hinted at a possible return to the ring, leaving fans excited. Rose even referred to herself as a "free agent", suggesting that she's open to taking bookings.

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to this news of Mandy Rose calling herself as a free agent. Many fans believe that Tony Khan should seize this opportunity and bring in the former NXT Champion into the AEW roster. Some fans wanted to see her join Outcast with Saraya and kick Toni Storm out of the faction.

Check out the reactions below:

It remains to be seen whether Mandy will indeed become the newest addition to All Elite Wrestling's women's roster.

Mandy Rose addresses her unexpected release from WWE

Former WWE NXT Champion Mandy Rose was suddenly released late last year, leaving fans dumbfounded. Rose recently addressed the controversy surrounding her departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post, the 33-year-old stated that she was not informed that the explicit images on FanTime were the primary factor contributing to her termination.

"I wasn’t told about racy images, I wasn’t told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform."

Rose also pointed out that the promotion was fine when she posted a picture of herself with the NXT titles:

"What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?" Rose said.

The former superstar was recently asked about a potential return to wrestling in the future. While she doesn't rule out a future return, she's also been making an absurd amount of money with her FanTime account.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose in AEW under Tony Khan's leadership? Sound off in the comments section below.

