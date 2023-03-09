"She's going to end the streak!" - Fans erupt at the possibility of former WWE star facing Jade Cargill on her AEW in-ring debut

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill made a bold statement during her backstage interview with Renee Paquette. The rising star expressed her frustration at not feeling challenged in the ring, citing her impressive 53-0 singles record as evidence of her dominance. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have come up with a new possible challenger for Cargill in the form of Paquette.

Jade Cargill challenged Canada's best to step up and face her in the ring during the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode in Winnipeg, MB. The TBS Champion's promo was seen as a bold move by fans and generated a lot of excitement on social media.

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been speculating who Cargill's opponent might be. One name that has come up repeatedly is former WWE personality and current AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette. Many expect Paquette to challenge the champion on her potential in-ring debut as she hails from Toronto, Ontario.

Check out the reactions below:

BB5akaTHECHAMP @BB5akaTHECHAMP @AEW @Jade_Cargill I was expecting Jade to tell Renee to ‘cut the sh**’, but that’s only for Tony, smart move champ. #AEWDynamite @AEW @Jade_Cargill I was expecting Jade to tell Renee to ‘cut the sh**’, but that’s only for Tony, smart move champ. #AEWDynamite

Many fans are suggesting Taya Valkyrie as Cargill's opponent during next week's Dynamite:

The possibility of Taya Valkyrie facing Cargill is intriguing, as Valkyrie is a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. She has competed in several promotions, including AAA in Mexico and Lucha Underground.

Taya Valkyrie, who is Canadian, would certainly fit the bill as the best the country has to offer. However, a match between Paquette and Cargill seems highly unlikely.

WWE veteran names surprising AEW star to end Jade Cargill's winning streak

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has speculated that Willow Nightingale could be the wrestler to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak in AEW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mantell attributed Cargill's success to a lack of credible opponents. He expressed his belief that despite having a size disadvantage, Nightingale has fan support and the ability to defeat the TBS Champion.

"You know what she [Jade Cargill] needs? She needs an opponent. She wouldn't be 53-0, who's gonna (...) but I have an opponent to beat her. That Willow [Nightingale] girl. The fans like her. Now she is a big girl, but people love her," said Dutch Mantell. [5:24 - 6:00]

Jade Cargill has been undefeated since her debut in All Elite Wrestling in November 2020. She most recently defeated Vertvixen on an episode of Rampage.

Who do you think will end Jade Cargill's winning streak? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

