"She’s going to fail miserably," "One of the worst promos I’ve seen" - Fans disappointed with Mercedes Mone's promo on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone had her much-hyped AEW debut at Big Business, which was to a big pop. She has since then begun her journey in AEW and recently cut a promo that called out several members of the women's roster.

While the promo might have done what it was supposed to, some wrestling fans online weren't impressed:

"There's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné" Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! @MercedesVarnado| @TheJuliaHart| @SkyeByee|@WillowNightingale | @CallMeKrisStat" [h/t AEW X

Check out the reactions:

Mercedes Mone's debut was one of the hottest instances in wrestling history and was also an important landmark. Reports suggest that Mone is now the highest-paid female wrestler. Also, the debut was important because several WWE female wrestlers were present to witness the debut, something that is rare.

With Mone calling out the likes of Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale, it's important to note that the CEO has not yet set her sights on the current AEW Women's Champion, Toni 'Timeless' Storm, and it remains to be seen when and if she gets into a feud with her.

But be that as it may, the wrestler fka Sasha Banks, has created some confusion in the minds of wrestling fans, even as she debuted in the Jacksonville-based company.

Mercedes Mone has already said she will be back in WWE someday

Mone took a long time to make her first appearance in AEW after her sudden WWE exit in 2022 due to creative differences. She then joined NJPW in 2023 and suffered an ankle injury during her match with Willow Nightingale at Resurgence for the Strong Women's Championship in May. By December of that year, her contract had expired.

The buzz about whether she'd join AEW increased when she was spotted in the audience of the AEW pay-per-view All In. Since then, both she and Tony Khan started dropping hints about a big addition to the roster.

And while that was going on, Mone said in an interview on the Kickin' Rocks podcast that she'd be returning to WWE someday:

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," The CEO said.

With Mercedes Mone's current promo not doing much for the fans, it remains to be seen how her future in the Jacksonville-based company will be.

What do you think of Mercedes Mone's AEW promo? Tell us in the comments.

