"She's gonna break up soon" - Fans go wild after Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio share a cute moment at WWE event

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been one of the most popular acts in WWE recently. While their association has grown stronger over time, the Australian star's real-life partner Buddy Matthews is in AEW on the other side. Fans had fun at his expense when the Judgement Day members shared a cute moment at a recent live event.

The Judgement Day is one of the top factions in WWE right now, and Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been a significant reason for their rise in popularity. The former has developed very well in his role as a sneaky and annoying heel, while Rhea Ripley has grown to become one of the most dominant stars in the company.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Buddy Matthews is the current Trios Champion alongside Brody King and Malakai Black. While he occasionally shares pictures with Rhea Ripley on social media, it was the link-up between the Judgement Day members at a recent event that has fans reacting on Twitter.

Shawn Michaels commented on Dominik Mysterio since joining forces with Rhea Ripley in WWE

Dominik Mysterio has consistently gained more heat as his run with Judgement Day has progressed. He debuted as a babyface alongside his father Rey Mysterio, but the second-generation star is carving his own legacy.

WWE's Shawn Michaels recently spoke about the former tag team champion and how he is becoming his own man during his ongoing storylines as part of the Judgement Day.

"I think you're not the son of a WWE Superstar and not have some of his attributes, right?" Michaels said. "Rey, I think is in one hand very proud of his son, and I guess maybe on another a little bit disappointed, but I think Rey also understands that he's growing and he's becoming his own man, and that's something that Dom is doing." [From 5:17 – 5:41]

Dominik Mysterio has wrestled some of the biggest names in the business in 2023. He faced his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 and has been involved in feuds with the likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes. He even faced the American Nightmare at Money in the Bank 2023 in a losing cause.

His most recent match came on RAW last week when he teamed up with Damien Priest and Finn Balor to defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

