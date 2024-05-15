"She's too good for them," "She's not got the guts" - Fans react to the possibility of Becky Lynch leaving WWE for AEW

Despite being the current WWE Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch has yet to reportedly formally re-sign with the company. Some fans were vocal on not wanting her to leave the company which began an online discourse regarding this.

Last weekend, Fightful Select reported that The Man's contract with the company was set to expire next month but there has been no indication of a new deal being finalized yet. Her husband Seth Rollins had already re-signed with the company after WrestleMania XL.

Due to there still being some question marks regarding her future, fans began talking about what could happen. One user boldly claimed that he did not want to see her in AEW in any capacity.

Several fans claimed that she was too big of a star to head to AEW and that she did not need them. Others claimed that Mercedes Moné, who was a star of similar stature a few years back, has already been ruined after going to AEW.

"She’s too big time for AEW," a fan claimed.

"Shes too good for them," another commented.

"Becky Lynch isn't going to AEW to ruined like Mercedes was," one mentioned.

One fan also agreed with her not leaving WWE but this was because she would still want to be beside her husband. Some fans also found the idea of her in AEW funny. One had a different stance as they wanted her to choose whatever she wanted to.

"No chance. She's not got the guts. She'll stay with her husband," a fan claimed.

"I think Becky Lynch in AEW would be hilarious," a fan commented.

"I want Becky to go where she wants to," replied another.

Becky Lynch once mentioned that she was not worried about her contract expiring

Almost two months ago, during her appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Becky Lynch was asked about her WWE contract. She did confirm the expiry date but did not sound concerned at all.

At the time, she had not heard anything regarding negotiations but she claimed that she knew how good she was, and she was not worried about anything.

"At this stage in the game, I have so much confidence in my ability, and my worth. I'm not worried," Lynch said.

Right now, fans will have to stay tuned for more updates regarding her future. But with her as the current world champion, it seems more than probable that Becky Lynch isn't going anywhere just yet.

