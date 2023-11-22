"She’s got the ego of Hulk Hogan but the talent of James Ellsworth" - Fans irked by AEW personality's backstage dance at Full Gear 2023

Half a week removed, AEW Full Gear continues to provide talking points for fans. A video recently surfaced of a personality dancing backstage during the pay-per-view, and fans have wasted little time tearing into the clip on social media.

Aubrey Edwards has garnered a ton of flack from the AEW faithful for her eccentric mannerisms while performing her duties as a referee. She has been accused of being distracting and drawing attention away from the in-ring competitors. Matters only got worse for Edwards when she wrestled her first match for Tony Khan's promotion on an episode of Rampage this past June.

Looking through a certain lens, there is definitely an argument to be made about the referee's "attention-grabbing" ways. But, the overwhelming majority of hate she receives online is greatly unjustified. Point in case, the barrage of mean-spirited comments on a video of her dancing during Swerve Strickland's entrance at Full Gear.

Granted, she may not execute the dance with the same je ne sais quoi as Prince Nana, but in all fairness, who does? The bigger point here is that this is someone simply enjoying their time while working their dream job: Attacking her for that is rather lame on the internet wrestling community's part.

Thankfully, not everyone had a problem with Edwards' backstage dance party. Some fans stood up for the AEW referee, pointing out the obvious logical flaws in her detractors' sentiments.

Ultimately, something as innocent as this should not be stirring up as much fray as it is, especially when there is so much to be excited about occurring on-screen.

Multiple titles change hands at AEW Full Gear 2023

Tony Khan once again stacked the card for an AEW pay-per-view this past weekend at Full Gear, including having two major women's matches with championship implications on the show.

Hikaru Shida lost her Women's World Championship to Toni Storm after the 'Timeless' star used nefarious methods to pick up the win. Despite being the heel in this encounter, fans weren't too displeased to see Storm enter her third reign as champion. She is currently riding a booming wave of momentum, with fans evidently loving every moment of her new gimmick.

The same can be said for Julia Hart, who, at Full Gear, capped off an incredible rise in 2023 by winning the TBS Championship in a three-way match with Skye Blue and former title holder Kris Statlander. This makes Hart the third woman ever to win the belt and the youngest champion in the company's history.