"SHE’S LIVING OUR DREAM!" "I LOVE HER LOL" - Fans explode after Toni Storm's NSFW attack on returning female AEW star 

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm took on Kiera Hogan, who was seen for the first time since Julia Hart attacked her a few weeks back. Fans have cheekily reacted to a specific spot where Storm pulled off an exciting move during the match.

This would be the former AEW Women's World Champion's second match rocking her "timeless" persona. So far, her matches since shifting to this interesting gimmick have been entertaining. She has held back much less and has been pulling off some interesting stunts to gain an advantage.

During her match tonight, fans were surprised when Toni Storm sneakily bit Hogan's backside and, after this distraction, hit her with a German Suplex. This was an unusual way of gaining momentum during the match, but it worked as moments later, she hit the Storm Zero for another victory.

Many fans on Twitter have expressed their delight with Storm, with one even saying she deserved to hold the title once more due to her interesting character.

Other fans have provided cheeky comments at the biting, with one even referencing the iconic "It should've been me" Dolph Ziggler meme.

Another fan also jokingly thought that Kiera Hogan was doing Rikishi's Stinkface maneuver to her.

A run-down of Toni Storm's antics this week

After her first time calling herself "timeless," Toni Storm has had two interesting matches now, with some people wondering what was going through her head.

Her biting antics a while ago on Collision were not the only interesting maneuvers she's done this week alone. During her match against Skye Blue on Dynamite earlier this week, her antics were all out once more.

At this point in the match, Storm could be seen gripping the backside of Skye Blue. She also constantly did her so-called "T**ty slaps," which she was proud to do. Fans noticed just how unhinged the New Zealand-Australian wrestler has become.

Despite her interesting maneuvers, the former AEW Women's Champion has gotten a victory in all her recent matches. It seems as if she has found her footing and may go for a singles run before going after the title.

What were your reactions to Toni Storm's actions tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

