"She's Saraya's partner tomorrow night!!" - Twitter explodes at the possibility of Stephanie McMahon jumping ship to AEW after WWE resignation 

Stephanie McMahon's resignation from her post in WWE has given rise to wild predictions about her future, which include a possible signing with AEW.

The 46-year-old daughter of Vince McMahon has been a part of the Stamford-based Promotion since the Attitude era. Aside from her recent Co-CEO role, she has competed as a wrestler and was an on-screen General Manager as well, among numerous other roles.

Following the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, Stephanie recently stepped down from her Co-CEO role. This effectively leaves Nick Khan as the sole CEO. With reports of Vince's return being a potential reason behind his daughter's departure, fans have started speculating about her possibly signing with Tony Khan. A few fans have also wondered about her teaming up with Saraya in AEW.

Trey Reyes @ReyesMcCastrey

Hunter and Steph better build a new one. @TheEnemiesPE3 She will never gonna work for him.Hunter and Steph better build a new one. @TheEnemiesPE3 She will never gonna work for him. Hunter and Steph better build a new one.

Matt @academicfabe @TheEnemiesPE3 She's about to bring the women's revolution to TBS!!! @TheEnemiesPE3 She's about to bring the women's revolution to TBS!!!

Aaron 🇦🇺 @Aaron25AEW @TheEnemiesPE3 I kinda wanna see her on Dynamite just to hear that first promo can you imagine if she just shoots on her dad and WWE forget Hogan heel turn this would be the biggest Babyface turn ever. @TheEnemiesPE3 I kinda wanna see her on Dynamite just to hear that first promo can you imagine if she just shoots on her dad and WWE forget Hogan heel turn this would be the biggest Babyface turn ever.

JT @StJgrft @BRWrestling Stephanie to the AEW would be one hell of a heel move. Just imagine - daddy and hubby working for WWE and she goes to AEW. @BRWrestling Stephanie to the AEW would be one hell of a heel move. Just imagine - daddy and hubby working for WWE and she goes to AEW.

Lonecourier777 @aronb9877 @WrestlePurists I think Trips should go all Elite. @WrestlePurists I think Trips should go all Elite.

AlexLee @Alexallday33 @nodqdotcom Watch AEW ratings start to trickle back up slowly… @nodqdotcom Watch AEW ratings start to trickle back up slowly…

Triple H will continue to serve as the promotion's creative director for all three brands while maintaining his position as the Chief Content Officer. It would be interesting to see whether the business makes any fresh adjustments now that Vince McMahon is back as Executive Chairman.

Stephanie McMahon's departure from WWE may reportedly be followed by other exits as well

With Vince McMahon being back in the company and Stephanie McMahon leaving, rumors of WWE being sold have also recently surfaced. This has, as expected, caused shockwaves in the pro-wrestling community. The possibility of the promotion being sold to Saudi Arabia has given rise to concerns among fans.

During a recent Fightful live-stream, Sean Ross Sapp spoke about the likelihood of key employees leaving the company if Saudi Arabia purchases it. He said that under that situation, certain superstars might "100%" leave. In Sapp's opinion, Sami Zayn, for instance, would not likely stay on with the company under the Saudi government.

WWE Rent Free Spots @WWERentFree Cody Rhodes returning to AEW after Vince McMahon sold WWE to Saudi Arabia: Cody Rhodes returning to AEW after Vince McMahon sold WWE to Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/7XsFf7Q1j3

Due to his Syrian ancestry, the Canadian-Syrian superstar was not allowed to participate in any sporting event in Saudi Arabia. In support of The Honorary Uce, his closest buddy and the current favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, has also abstained from any Saudi events.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stamford-based promotion.

