"She’s showing up at Revolution guaranteed" - Fans react to latest update on top AEW star's return to Tony Khan's promotion

AEW fans have been going gaga over a recent update on an injured star who has been absent for a long time. The star in question is none other than Jamie Hayter.

Jamie is one of the most popular stars in AEW, and fans have missed her a lot since she went down with an injury last year. She was defeated by "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing last year and has been inactive since.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that he was not sure of a set date but speculated that Jamie would be returning early this year.

“I have not been given a date on Jamie Hayter’s (Return) though. I just heard early this year, and we're early in the year, so there you go. But I've heard nothing new, I would say, in a couple of months really," Dave Meltzer said.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans got excited and had a host of replies to the aforementioned tweet. Whether or not Jamie Hayter returns to in-ring action soon remains to be seen.

Tony Khan is optimistic about Jamie Hayter’s AEW return

Ever since Jamie Hayter injured herself, there seemed to be a gaping hole in the Jacksonville-based promotion's women’s division. Tony Khan referenced that during the AEW Worlds End Media Call last year.

Tony said that Jamie was going to come back soon and that she would be featured at the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in London.

"So many great names and so many great fights happening in the women's division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it's been, and imagine how much better it's gonna get because I plan to be very active in free agency. And we have great names coming back like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, a great world champion who was the top star of the division at the time she was injured and certainly going back to Wembley Stadium, London this year," Tony Khan said.

It will be interesting to see the kind of feuds the former AEW Women’s World Champion will have once she makes her comeback to the ring.

When do you think Jamie Hayter will return to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

