"She will be with Dominik" - Twitterverse reacts after AEW officially removes WWE veteran from roster page

Wrestling fans on Twitter were abuzz with reactions after WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero was officially removed from the coaches section of the AEW roster page on their website.

Guerrero's departure from All Elite Wrestling was already imminent, as her contract was set to expire in July of this year. She most recently managed Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir and had a brief stint as Andrade El Idolo's manager when he debuted in April 2021.

Vickie Guerrero's removal from the roster page may be linked to the recent allegations made by her daughter Sherilyn Guerrero against Vickie's husband Kris Benson.

Sherilyn alleged that Benson had sexually assaulted her on a cruise in 2020 and that her mother had abandoned her and chosen Benson over her. The veteran manager issued a response on Instagram denying the allegations.

Fans on Twitter have been divided in their reactions to the news. Some have speculated that Vickie could be on her way to WWE to be with Dominik Mysterio, while others have expressed relief that she is no longer with the Jacksonville-based promotion, claiming that Nyla Rose never needed her.

Check out the reactions below:

Vickie Guerrero's possible future after AEW departure

WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero has reportedly parted ways with AEW after mutually agreeing not to renew her contract, which is set to expire in July. While it's not clear why the two parties have decided to part ways, it seems that Vickie is now exploring new opportunities in her career.

One potential opportunity for her is to work with a shopping network, according to reports from Fightful Select.

The veteran manager herself expressed excitement on Twitter about embarking on a new journey and taking a chance on herself after departing from AEW.

As she starts a new chapter in her career, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for her.

