"She will be worse off than she was in the WWE" - Twitter reacts to 39-year-old star's debut being potentially teased in Tony Khan's AEW

The wrestling world went berserk after a former WWE Superstar was potentially teased to make her AEW debut. The star is none other than the wife of John Morrison, Taya Valkyrie.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion Saraya recently tweeted out wanting to see the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew," Saraya tweeted.

The wrestling world was caught by surprise as they shared their honest thoughts about Valkyrie possibly making her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The majority of fans did not want to see the IMPACT star join the promotion as they felt that the women's division in the Tony Khan-led promotion was not the best and preferred Valkyrie stays where she is.

Melinda H @CrowInvisible @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW No...she's too good to be buried in a division that only seems to have room to showcase a handful of women. @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW No...she's too good to be buried in a division that only seems to have room to showcase a handful of women.

Gamer Dad 79 @79_dad @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW She signs with AEW and she will be worse off than she was in the WWE. She will be hot for a few weeks and then on Dark and barely seen. At least in Impact she is featured regularly @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW She signs with AEW and she will be worse off than she was in the WWE. She will be hot for a few weeks and then on Dark and barely seen. At least in Impact she is featured regularly

RING SPAN @ring_span @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie

You do you. @AEW Why so one of the best female talents in the world can be buried? Or so she can be presented as an afterthought the way her husband already was in AEW?You do you. @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW Why so one of the best female talents in the world can be buried? Or so she can be presented as an afterthought the way her husband already was in AEW?You do you.

FlyEaglesFly : AEW Philadelphia&PA Champion,Wooo @SkEE87 @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW 4 years ago when AEW started that would have been great. Right now it wouldnt work out bc there are too many people in front of her. Kris Statlander should be coming back, Willow, Renegade Twins,MEGAN BAYNE(is a superstar)Sign Mandy&Deonna Purazzo if shes available! @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW 4 years ago when AEW started that would have been great. Right now it wouldnt work out bc there are too many people in front of her. Kris Statlander should be coming back, Willow, Renegade Twins,MEGAN BAYNE(is a superstar)Sign Mandy&Deonna Purazzo if shes available!

A few people wished that both the wrestlers competed in the same promotion and suggested that Tony Khan make it happen.

WrestlingFanatico @AewViva @thetayavalkyrie @Saraya @AEW Please @TonyKhan make this happen I been wanting to see Taya in AEW since day one I think she will be a great addition to AEW women’s division @thetayavalkyrie @Saraya @AEW Please @TonyKhan make this happen I been wanting to see Taya in AEW since day one I think she will be a great addition to AEW women’s division

Popular wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo mentioned that the IMPACT Wrestling star would add more value to the division.

"She’s a bada**! and would just add even more to the division 💯," Denise Salcedo tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some people entertained the idea of the former NXT Superstar making her way to the promotion but preferred Tony Khan fixes the issues the current women's division is facing first.

Erick Colunga @erickC137 @_denisesalcedo It would be great, but do you think they need to make a better effort on booking the current talent. You can’t tell me that the last 2 long promos from MJF and JAS couldn’t be cut in half to ma time for another women’s segment @_denisesalcedo It would be great, but do you think they need to make a better effort on booking the current talent. You can’t tell me that the last 2 long promos from MJF and JAS couldn’t be cut in half to ma time for another women’s segment

Igor Lutsker @ILutsker @_denisesalcedo @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW I'm a fan of Taya and WWE should off never let her go. But to be fair she would definitely upgrade the division but it still needs a lot of help to get it to be on pair with you know who. @_denisesalcedo @Saraya @thetayavalkyrie @AEW I'm a fan of Taya and WWE should off never let her go. But to be fair she would definitely upgrade the division but it still needs a lot of help to get it to be on pair with you know who.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took shots at WWE and Vince McMahon following the latter returning to power

Last year, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE following misconduct allegations. Earlier this year, the 77-year-old promoter returned to the board of directors. Shortly after, he was unanimously voted in as the company's Executive Chairman.

Following the news, Tony Khan took to Twitter to subtly fire shots at WWE's Executive Chairman and his company.

"Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why... It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

I wonder why...



It must be belated holiday spirit.



See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of

Friday Night

Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT

TONIGHT Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!I wonder why...It must be belated holiday spirit.See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live,Friday Night #AEWRampage #BattleOfTheBelts , back-to-back LIVEStarting at 10pm ET/9pm CTTONIGHT Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!I wonder why... It must be belated holiday spirit.See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live,Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVEStarting at 10pm ET/9pm CTTONIGHT

Following this, there are several rumors that The Khan family is interested in buying WWE.

Would you like to see Tony Khan sign Taya Valkyrie? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes