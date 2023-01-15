"She will be worse off than she was in the WWE" - Twitter reacts to 39-year-old star's debut being potentially teased in Tony Khan's AEW

The wrestling world went berserk after a former WWE Superstar was potentially teased to make her AEW debut. The star is none other than the wife of John Morrison, Taya Valkyrie.
The inaugural NXT Women's Champion Saraya recently tweeted out wanting to see the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion in the Tony Khan-led promotion.
"I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew," Saraya tweeted.
The wrestling world was caught by surprise as they shared their honest thoughts about Valkyrie possibly making her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.
The majority of fans did not want to see the IMPACT star join the promotion as they felt that the women's division in the Tony Khan-led promotion was not the best and preferred Valkyrie stays where she is.
A few people wished that both the wrestlers competed in the same promotion and suggested that Tony Khan make it happen.
Popular wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo mentioned that the IMPACT Wrestling star would add more value to the division.
"She’s a bada**! and would just add even more to the division 💯," Denise Salcedo tweeted.
Some people entertained the idea of the former NXT Superstar making her way to the promotion but preferred Tony Khan fixes the issues the current women's division is facing first.
AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took shots at WWE and Vince McMahon following the latter returning to power
Last year, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE following misconduct allegations. Earlier this year, the 77-year-old promoter returned to the board of directors. Shortly after, he was unanimously voted in as the company's Executive Chairman.
Following the news, Tony Khan took to Twitter to subtly fire shots at WWE's Executive Chairman and his company.
"Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why... It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT," Tony Khan tweeted.
Following this, there are several rumors that The Khan family is interested in buying WWE.
