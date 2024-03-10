"She worked her a** off" - Former AEW Women's Champion comes out in support of Bianca Belair after she faces racial abuse on social media

Bianca Belair has been facing some disparagement on social media after she was revealed as one of the cover stars of WWE 2k24. Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has come to her defense amid the controversy.

Bianca shares the honor of being a WWE 2K24 cover star with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes. The EST has been one of the most popular female stars in the Stamford-based promotion over the last few years, but that hasn't shielded her from online abuse.

Remarks about her status as a cover star have ranged from disgusting to downright disturbing. AEW's Thunder Rosa, who has faced her own share of discrimination and disparaging remarks, defended Belair's position, calling her a top star:

"Bianca Belair is one of the hottest stars at the moment in WWE. Why? Who has a Hulu show right now? She and her husband," said Rosa. "She continues to be on top; she continues to be on top. Of course, the company is gonna utilize her for a cover of the game!"

La Mera Mera then claimed that if anyone had a problem with her in the video game, they should simply not play as her. She also praised Bianca's work ethic:

"You need to stop talking about people because of their race. How is that affecting you? You still bought the game; you still play the game. If you don't want to play with that player, don't play with that player. Period. She's a great athlete, a great performer, and she's just getting started! Nobody handed her anything. Nobody. She worked her a** off. She was not a wrestler, and look at her now?" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW's Keith Lee rallies behind Bianca Belair over WWE 2k24 controversy

The trolling and remarks on social media regarding Bianca Belair's status have riled up several of her fellow wrestlers, including former WWE Superstar Keith Lee.

The Limitless One took to X to retweet a post from Big E, which showed support for The EST. Lee added that he'd like a more positive attitude across several different industries:

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair's status for WrestleMania 40 is currently up in the air. However, as one of the most prominent stars in WWE, that's likely to change soon.

What do you think of the controversy surrounding The EST at the moment? Sound off!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE